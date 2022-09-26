Bears Top Insider Reveals Team’s ‘Trust’ Level in Justin Fields

There are 14 games left in the NFL regular season, and that could be all the time quarterback Justin Fields will have to impress the current regime for the Chicago Bears.

Fields was a first-round pick of former general manager Ryan Pace and ex-head coach Matt Nagy, and while new GM Ryan Poles and first-year head coach Matt Eberflus have always stood by the second-year signal-caller — at least publicly — one of the top insiders covering the team thinks the Bears will very likely make a decision about Fields by season’s end.

During and after Chicago’s 23-20 Week 3 win over the Houston Texans, Jeff Hughes of Da Bears Blog tweeted his thoughts about Fields’ performance (spoiler alert: they weren’t good) and he also had some interesting insight into how the team’s current staff views its starting QB.

Hughes: Bears Don’t Trust Fields

When it comes to the Bears, Hughes is not one to spout off random opinions without having knowledge about the situation. He was the first team insider to report Pace was going to be fired in January, and he has stated repeatedly that the Bears like Fields. But the 23-year-old quarterback will have to really step it up, because after three games, it’s looking pretty bleak.

Fields has completed 23 passes on 45 attempts for 297 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s currently ranked last in the league in passing yards and 31st in attempts, per PFF. The lack of passes dialed up for the young QB coupled with the team’s offensive game plan are the results of a trust issue, according to Hughes.

Just before halftime, the Bears forced the Texans to punt and took over on their own 10-yard line with 1:04 to go in the second quarter. Eberflus had all three of his timeouts remaining, but instead of attempting to mount a drive, the team let the clock run down and did nothing offensively.

“The Bears just told us all they don’t trust their quarterback,” Hughes tweeted after the series.

There’s no analysis required.

• Losing.

• 40 seconds left.

• 3 timeouts.

• Ball ar your own 30.

• Great kicker.

• Don’t try to get points. The Bears just told us all they don’t trust their quarterback. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) September 25, 2022

“Justin Fields is the worst starting QB in the NFL currently and it’s very difficult to improve in-season, on the field,” Hughes added.

Hughes: Bears ‘Have 14 Games to Make the Biggest Decision in the Sport’

Unlike in 2022, the Bears will have a first-round pick in the draft next year, and if Fields continues to play this way, it’s entirely possible they will use it to select another young quarterback. If Fields turns it around and shows he can be the guy, Poles and company will likely build around him — but the young QB will have to show the team something first.

“The Bears love Justin Fields,” Hughes noted. “They loved him all off-season. But he’s playing the position at a terrible level right now.”

The Bears had 281 rushing yards in their win against the Texans, the most they’ve had as a franchise since 1984, according to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

“I mean, let’s be honest. The Bears were the far superior team today. This game had no business being close. And we all know why it was,” Hughes added in a separate tweet.

I mean, let’s be honest. The Bears were the far superior team today. This game had no business being close. And we all know why it was. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) September 25, 2022

The Bears are currently ranked second in the league in rushing (186.7 yards per game), but they’re dead last in total offense (265.0 yards per game). Clearly, the passing game has to improve, which means Fields has to get better. Hughes seems to think the team will know what it needs to know about the QB by the end of the season.

“They have 14 games to make the biggest decision in the sport,” he tweeted.

Fair or not, time is of the essence for Fields. If he can display marked improvements on the field, he’ll be the team’s franchise quarterback. But if he continues to stumble, the Bears will find themselves at a crossroads yet again.