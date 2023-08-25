Bears RB Named Cut Candidate After Rookie’s Strong Preseason

The Chicago Bears approached the running back position by stacking low-cost, low-risk acquisitions this offseason. That process appears to have been a success, but may leave one man out in the cold.

Chicago added free agent D’Onta Foreman in March on a one-year deal for $2 million then drafted rookie Roschon Johnson out of Texas in the fourth round. Two-year backup RB Khalil Herbert remains with the franchise on an affordable rookie deal. Herbert figured to be the starter entering the offseason, which still looks to be the case with Week 1 fast-approaching.

Johnson has outdone Foreman in the contest for the No. 2 job in the position group, according to a report from Adam Jahns of The Athletic on Wednesday, August 23.

Johnson has been everything the Bears said he’d be after they drafted him. Johnson’s playing time with the starters has increased every week since camp opened, but Khalil Herbert remains the projected starter. It wouldn’t be surprising, though, if Johnson played more than D’Onta Foreman in the early going. Foreman could be a surprise cut.

“We had kind of a rotation that we were going through, but [Johnson has] earned his reps,” Bears running backs coach David Walker said, per Jahns’ report.

Khalil Herbert Poised for Breakout Year in Chicago

Foreman’s regression to the third-string option is somewhat surprising considering he is coming off of a career year in Carolina. However, the decision is less of a reflection on his play and more a statement from the Bears on what they think they have in the duo of Herbert and Johnson.

Herbert finished the 2022 campaign, his second in the NFL, with 731 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 129 carries, producing an average of 5.7 yards per rushing attempt. He also caught nine passes for 57 yards and a score. Those numbers should increase in 2023, even with the presence of Johnson on the roster.

Herbert played behind David Montgomery for each of the last two seasons before he left for more money with the Detroit Lions in free agency. Herbert will now step into a starting role and if the consistent way the Bears used Montgomery is any indication, he should see his carries bumped by roughly 100 attempts this season.

Bears RB Roschon Johnson Familiar with Backup Role

Should he end up earning the second slot on the depth chart over Foreman, Johnson will start his first NFL campaign the way he spent much of his time in college — as the backup. Johnson played behind Bijan Robinson for the last two seasons at Texas. The Atlanta Falcons selected Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Johnson was still able to produce meaningful numbers in his secondary role in Austin, rushing for 1,123 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 189 carries over the past two years (24 games) for an average of 5.94 yards per attempt, according to Football Reference. He also caught 25 passes for 211 yards and a score over that stretch.

Herbert had nothing but good things to say when asked about Johnson this week.

“He’s just very explosive through the hole. The things he does, everybody was excited,” Herbert said of his rookie teammate, per USA Today’s Browns Wire. “The physicality, the burst, I feel like he has a combination of everything.”