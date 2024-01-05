Bears Showing Interest in Multiple CFL Standouts: ‘I’m a Receiver Playing Defense’

The Chicago Bears are showing interest in multiple CFL playmakers.

The Bears had five players in for workouts on December 4, according to the NFL’s waiver wire: quarterback Chris Streveler, defensive back Doug Coleman, running back Tyreik McAllister, punter Corliss Waitman and long snapper Cameron Lyons.

“Interesting ones from my perspective are McAllister and Coleman, both CFL standouts,” Bears insider Brad Biggs noted on X.

With one game remaining in the regular season, Chicago has no chance of continuing on in the postseason. Thus, the team is looking at ways to add talent heading into the offseason. Let’s take a deeper look at both CFL players.

What Would DB Doug Coleman III Have to Offer the Bears?

Coleman was a ball hawk at Texas Tech, where he played safety. He was tied for third in the NCAA in interceptions in 2020 and was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award that season, which is given to the nation’s top defensive back annually.

As a senior with the Red Raiders, he amassed 63 tackles (50 solo), eight interceptions and 10 pass breakups. After going undrafted in 2020, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Coleman had a brief stint with the Denver Broncos, but was released when final roster cuts were made.

Coleman has spent the last two seasons playing for the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks. where he has become one of the Canadian League’s best defensive backs. In 22 games in that span, he has 78 total tackles, 5.0 sacks, three interceptions and two defensive scores.

Coleman played wide receiver in high school, and has been able to make some impressive snags as a result. “I always say I’m just a receiver playing defense, that’s how I look at it,” Coleman told the Ottowa Sun in May of 2023. “Transitioning from receiver really helped me, it prepared me.”

What About RB Tyreik McAllister?

What a return by Tyreik McAllister 🤯 pic.twitter.com/a3iD5QOzRX — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 1, 2023

McAllister played his college ball at the University of Charleston (WV), a Division II school.

In 38 games for Charleston, he amassed 2,561 yards and 26 touchdowns, averaging 7.2 yards per carry. A dual-threat who was effective as a wideout and out of the backfield, McAllister also had 113 receptions for 1,047 yards and four receiving TDs.

The 5-foot-11, (he’s listed as 5’9″ on some sites) 180-pound RB landed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2022. McAllister spent time inn Denver’s practice squad as a rookie last season, but didn’t make the final roster.

He landed with the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2023. He caught 27 passes for 364 yards and two touchdowns, also rushing 13 times for 52 yards (4.0 yards per carry). McAllister also assumed kickoff return duties, returning 41 kicks for an average of 25.3 yards per return.

“McAllister’s ability to start and stop stood out, and he has quick acceleration,” Erick Trickel of Sports Illustrated wrote about the RB. “The footwork is sloppy, and McAllister can be easy to bring down, which isn’t surprising considering how small he is. However, he has good vision and quickness with the ball in his hands, which is more important as a returner.”

Considering the issues Chicago has had in the return game this year, McAllister’s is a name to watch.