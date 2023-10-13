Bears Defensive Legend Says He Could Assist Matt Eberflus: ‘You Need the Right Guy’

Doug Plank believes he could be a great resource for the Chicago Bears and head coach Matt Eberflus.

Chicago saw its former defensive coordinator, Alan Williams, resign heading into Week 3 of this season, and while Eberflus says he’ll continue calling plays for the defense, he’s also looking for a sound defensive mind to be a senior defensive analyst.

Plank, who played safety, sometimes from the middle linebacker position, spent eight seasons with the Bears, and he became popular very quickly due to his hard-hitting, no nonsense style of play. ESPN ranked Plank at No. 5 in its list of “10 Toughest Bears,” and the 70-year-old team legend, who wore No. 46, remains beloved by the fan base.

When speaking with CHGO Sports, Plank was asked about Chicago’s situation on defense, and the former defender suggested either himself or fellow team legend, Gary Fencik, might be able to help Eberflus.

Doug Plank: Matt Eberflus Has to Pick ‘Right Guy’ for the Job

“I’ll just say this: I’m not bragging, but someone like me or Gary Fencik, we could make a difference,” Plank told CHGO Sports’ Mark Carman. “We could make a difference with these players. We could talk right to them, like, ‘Hey, listen, we’re player to player, and what you’re doing doesn’t (cut) it.’ We could give them a lot of tips. But I don’t see any … there’s no program to reach out to me or Gary or anybody like that, and I’m not saying there should be.”

Plank wasn’t a member of Chicago’s Super Bowl-winning defense in 1985, but Fencik, a Yale grad with excellent football acumen, was. Either would make an intriguing addition to Eberflus’s staff.

“It’s more than X’s and O’s,” Plank added. “It’s a special decision. You need the right guy there.”

Would Matt Eberflus Consider Doug Plank for Senior Defensive Analyst?

Plank was beloved by teammates, fans and coaches alike, including former Bears Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan, who named his famed 46 Defense after Plank’s jersey number. It was a defense that excelled in disguising blitzes and creating mismatches, and it turned into one of the most vaunted units of all-time when the Bears won the Super Bowl in 1985 led by the swarming group.

Considering Ryan, who was the architect of the team’s most successful and famous defense, named it after Plank, would Eberflus consider bringing him on in the senior defensive analyst role? It’s possible, particularly considering Plank has coaching experience, which is something the Bears coach mentioned could be an important asset.

Plank, who played his entire career with the Bears from 1975 until 1982, spent time coaching in the Arena Football League in the early 2000s with the Georgia Force (head coach from 2001-2003) and Arizona Rattlers (defensive coordinator from 2005-2008) before heading to the NFL in 2008. He served as assistant head coach for the Atlanta Falcons in 2008 and defensive backs assistant for the New York Jets in 2009. He also served as a program assistant for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2010 and has been a football analyst in varying capacities since 2001.

Eberflus has yet to hire anyone for the position, which will primarily scouting opponents and preparing the team for each upcoming game. He should make a decision soon, and it’ll be interesting to see who he selects.