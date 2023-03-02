Bears High-End DE Target Avoids Tag, Plans to Test Free Agency

The Chicago Bears won’t be able to make a run at defensive tackle Daron Payne after the Washington Commanders placed the franchise tag on him on March 1, but there is another high-level candidate for their defensive line who is now more firmly on track to hit free agency later this month.

According to Denver Broncos insider Troy Renck, the Broncos are not expected to use the franchise tag on veteran defensive end Dre’Mont Jones, who is planning to test the market as an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 15. The Score’s Jordan Schultz also reported that the Broncos’ 2022 sacks leader could command a contract in the range of $60-70 million.

The Bears are bound to at least explore a fit with Jones in free agency with him being one of the top defensive linemen on the open market in 2023. With nearly $100 million in cap space, they can also afford to accommodate Jones’ potentially high price tag if they decide the 26-year-old is worth the high-level investment.

Jones Can Play Either DE or 3-Tech DT in Bears’ System

Even before the Commanders tagged Payne on Tuesday, Jones was considered a top potential free agent target for the Bears as they explore ways to improve their lacking defensive line during the 2023 offseason.

Like Payne, Jones is an ascending talent in the defensive trenches who has only just begun to enter his NFL prime. Despite missing four games on injured reserve, he finished with a team-high 6.5 sacks along with nine tackles for a loss, 10 quarterback hits and a forced fumble over 13 games for the Broncos in 2022. He is also a versatile scheme fit for Chicago’s 4-3 defensive scheme under head coach Matt Eberflus.

The upside of someone like Jones for the Bears is his ability to play both off the edge as a defensive end and in the critical role of 3-tech defensive tackle for their defense. According to Pro Football Focus, he has split his nearly 2,200 career defensive snaps between interior and outside roles in the Broncos’ 3-4 defense. The nature of the 3-4 scheme has also forced him to contend with more double teams, whereas moving to a 4-3 scheme in Chicago would give him more space to do damage as a pass rusher.

Realistically, the Bears might be able to lock him down on a four-year, $64 million deal that would put Jones a little above what New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson got, but it depends on how much Jones is willing to test the market — and how interested Chicago is in getting him with other options to consider for their line.

Javon Hargrave’s Situation Will Be Worth Monitoring

The Bears are getting some much-needed clarity on some of the top prospective free agent defensive linemen on the market this offseason, but there is still one high-profile name that Chicago should be watching very closely: Philadelphia’s Javon Hargrave.

Hargrave is the essence of what the Bears need as the centerpiece of their defensive line. He is a tried and true 3-tech defensive tackle — a piece that Eberflus has called the “engine” of his defensive scheme — who makes a habit out of penetrating offensive lines and harassing opposing quarterbacks. Even at 30 years old, he has shown few signs of slowing down and is coming off another fantastic year for the Eagles in which he notched 10 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 60 total tackles while playing in every game on the way to a Super Bowl appearance.

The Eagles will have a few more weeks to try locking up Hargrave on a new contract if they choose, but he will unquestionably be the best defensive tackle on the market if they allow him to reach free agency, and that should definitely appeal to the cash-flush Bears as they continue their rebuild. Hargrave is a killer in the trenches, and despite him already being in his 30s, he has a remarkable history for staying healthy with just three games missed over his six career seasons.

For now, though, all general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears can do is wait.