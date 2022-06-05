Bears Urged to Avoid Potential Eagles’ Cut Victim

One of the biggest mysteries remaining for the Chicago Bears is the right guard position. With last year’s starter James Daniels now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, both free agent signing Dakota Dozier and converted center Sam Mustipher have been competing for the starting job early on.

With Mustipher primarily playing center over the last two seasons and Dozier not playing at all in 2021, neither seems like an ideal fit. One name that has been floated as a possibility for Chicago at the position is Philadelphia Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo.

If the Eagles cut OG Isaac Seumalo to save money, he’s definitely a name I’m targeting for the #Bears. He has the connection to Ian Cunningham, good scheme fit, fits a major need, and he’s only 28. He’s graded well from PFF for most of his career. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) May 27, 2022

The 28-year-old has been named by Pro Football Network’s Mike Kaye as a possible cut candidate, but Gene Chamberlain of Sports Illustrated thinks that’s a move the Bears “could afford to avoid,” and he makes a strong case as to why.

Seumalo: Background & Stats

A third-round pick for the Eagles (79th overall) in 2016, Philadelphia inked Seumalo to a three-year, $17,627,000 extension with $12.6 million guaranteed in 2019 after he established himself as a solid depth piece on the O-line. Over the last six seasons, Seumalo has played in 64 games for Philly, starting 43, per Pro Football Reference.

He has proven to be a versatile lineman, playing primarily at left guard, but also netting more than 100 snaps at both right guard and right tackle. His most complete season came in 2019, when he served as a full-time starter. He played 1,160 snaps at left guard, allowing five sacks, five QB hits and 31 hurries that year, according to Pro Football Focus. Injuries have hampered him ever since.

Seumalo has missed 21 games over the last two seasons, including 14 in 2021 after suffering a season-ending Listfranc injury Week 3. He had been playing very well up to that point, allowing just one QB pressure in 168 snaps.

The Eagles have remained relatively non-committal about Seumalo and his future with the team, although offensive coordinator Shane Steichen did note the veteran OL was healthy, per longtime beat writer Les Bowen.

Asked about right guard, Steichen says “we’re working through all that stuff.” Says Isaac Seumalo is healthy. Doesn’t say Seumalo will start. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) June 3, 2022

Still, Chamberlain thinks Chicago should stay away.

Injuries, Lack of Scheme Fit Make Seumalo Questionable Choice

In addition to his Lisfranc injury last year, Seumalo had a stint on injured reserve in 2020 with a knee injury. Chamberlain thinks these recent ailments coupled with his lack of scheme fit are primary reasons the Bears should avoid signing him if he’s ultimately released.

At 6’4″ and 303 pounds, Seumalo is a tad small for the position, but he’s not as quick as you’d expect. “He’s lighter than many guards and fast when he gets moving but not particularly quick out of his stance,” Chamberlain noted.

Considering how much new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy values speed on the O-line, that’s a definite strike against Seumalo.

“Seumalo hasn’t really had to be out on the move after making a drop step or bucket step like is required of linemen using the wide zone like the Bears will use,” Chamberlain added. “It’s not to say he couldn’t adjust, but the Bears have drafted two guard candidates faster and with experience at this sort of blocking in Zachary Thomas and Ja’Tyre Carter.”

Those two names will be key for the Bears moving forward. Both sixth-round tackle Thomas and seventh-rounder Carter will be players to watch when training camp begins, particularly when the pads go on. If one of those two emerges, expect Chicago to give opportunities to the young players already on its roster.

