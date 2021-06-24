Important Update Emerges About Bears’ Standout Eddie Goldman: Report

After not showing up for mandatory veteran minicamp, Eddie Goldman will be at training camp for the Chicago Bears. According to Bill Zimmerman of Windy City Gridiron, Goldman “will indeed be reporting to training camp on time. He will not be holding out or opting out as any of the recent rampant speculation has suggested.”

I can confirm from a source very close to the situation that the #Bears' Eddie Goldman will indeed be reporting to training camp on time. He will not he holding out or opting out as any of the recent rampant speculation has suggested. — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) June 24, 2021

Said rampant speculation began when Bears coach Matt Nagy appeared visibly annoyed when he was asked about Goldman’s absence from mandatory camp mid-June.

“He wasn’t out here, and again, for us, we’re out here practicing and as everybody knows it’s a mandatory minicamp and he’s not here,” Nagy said. “But we did have a discussion with him yesterday — obviously I’m going to keep that between us — but we do expect him to be at training camp rocking and rolling.”

Goldman Had Some People Worried for a Moment

After he opted out last year due to concerns about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic, many expected the stalwart nose tackle to return at mandatory camp. When that didn’t happen, the media was all over it, asking Nagy about Goldman’s absence.

“No, I don’t think it’s in doubt,” Nagy said about Goldman’s status for training camp, which begins on July 27 for Chicago. “I really feel confident that he is going to be here. Obviously when someone is not in minicamp that’s probably what a lot of people will think and start wondering what the deal is and that’s natural and okay and normal. But we fully expect him to be there and again I’m just super pumped about all the guys that are here right now and just where they are at.”

Danny Trevathan Told Us This Would Happen

When speaking to reporters during minicamp, veteran Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan said he had been in contact with Goldman, and gave an encouraging update:

“Eddie Goldman, he’s a silent killer, man,” Trevathan said on June 16. “Works his tail off. Loves his job. He’s one of the guys that does his job, doesn’t talk too much, but he works his tail off. Unfortunately we didn’t have him last year. It’s going to be great to have him this year. I know he’s gonna be here. He’s been working his tail off. He looks totally different. I’ve been communicating with him as much as possible — he’s a tough guy to get in contact with — but he loves us. He loves the Bears organization. He loves the defense. So he’s gonna come here ready to work.”

The Bears also added veteran defensive linemen Mike Pennel on June 17 after Goldman’s absence from minicamp, which furthered rumors the nose tackle’s days could be numbered in Chicago. Fortunately for the Bears and their fans, it’s looking like those rumors have been put to rest.

