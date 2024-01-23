Bears $58 Million Defender, 100-Game Starter Named Most Likely Cap Casualty

The Chicago Bears have more than enough salary cap space to make noise in free agency again in 2024, but there are always opportunities to clear more.

To that end, Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department on January 16 named safety Eddie Jackson Chicago’s most likely salary cap casualty in the coming offseason.

That could lead to the release of longtime safety Eddie Jackson. While the 30-year-old brings a veteran presence to the back end of Chicago’s defense, he had an up-and-down 2023 campaign. In coverage, Jackson allowed an opposing passer rating of 120.6 . Jackson is also entering the final year of his contract and is set to carry the third-highest cap hit on the roster.

The Chicago Bears are entering a good cap situation, but with much of the offensive staff out and some shuffling to be expected — not to mention a big decision regarding quarterback Justin Fields — Chicago may look for more room.

Eddie Jackson’s Play, Health No Longer Justify His Salary

Jackson has spent the entirety of his seven-year NFL career in Chicago and has started all 100 games in which he has appeared over that span. He also earned Pro Bowl honors in back-to-back seasons (2018, 2019) and was a first-team All-Pro in his second professional campaign (2018).

The service Jackson has provided to the Bears organization across his tenure, combined with the very real chance the organization cuts ties with him in the coming months, speaks to the cold nature of business that defines NFL offseasons.

That said, Chicago has to consider its future, and Jackson’s best days may be behind him. His healthiest days certainly are, when looking at his availability over the past few seasons.

Jackson missed five games in each of the previous two seasons and three contests the year before. He signed a four-year, $58.4 million deal in January 2020 and will carry a cap hit of $18.14 million if Chicago doesn’t cut or trade him this offseason.

The Bears can save nearly $12.6 million by cutting or trading Jackson ahead of June 1. If the team waits until after that date, or makes a move on Jackson with a post-June 1 designation, Chicago will save $14.15 million.

Bears Face Major Decision on Cornerback Jaylon Johnson

The organization isn’t timid about spending money. In fact, over the past couple of years general manager Ryan Poles has doled out quite a bit of it. However, there are other concerns on the roster.

What to do with cornerback Jaylon Johnson will be the Bears’ top question once the team makes a decision on Fields and the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft.

Johnson, a former second-round pick, will become a free agent in March if Chicago doesn’t either extend him or lock him up through the 2024 campaign via utilization of the franchise tag. Johnson said last week he wants to be the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, adding that’s what he is expecting from Chicago’s front office.

“That’s what I’m aiming for, that’s what I’m shooting for, that’s what I think can be done and should be done,” Johnson said, per Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago. “I got All-Pro, I got Pro Bowl. I mean what else is there for me to get?”

Spotrac projects Johnson’s market value at approximately $79 million over a new five-year contract. It will take around $21 million annually over five years from the Bears for Johnson to become the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback based on the top current salaries at the position. The cost to franchise Johnson will be around $20 million in 2024, according to those same price points.

In either case, the Bears can use the extra $14 million they could secure by cutting Jackson. The team has more than $50 million cap space at its disposal heading into 2024 but may end up on the hook for the rookie deals of two top-10 picks in 2024, including a quarterback selected at No. 1 overall.