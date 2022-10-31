Bears’ All-Pro Doesn’t Hold Back After Latest Loss: ‘In One Ear & Out the Other’

Eddie Jackson is frustrated, by his own admission.

The All-Pro safety is in his sixth year with the Chicago Bears, and just one of those seasons was a winning one (in 2018, when the team went 12-4). After the Bears’ 49-29 Week 8 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Bears fell to 3-5 on the season, and Jackson got candid about what he thought about the team’s performance, particularly on defense.

Jackson notched his fourth interception of the year when he hauled in a throw from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott with 40 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Jackson’s is now tied for the league lead in interceptions with the Buffalo Bills‘ Jordan Poyer and Tariq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks.

The Bears safety tied his career-best with 11 combined tackles (seven solo) against the Cowboys, also a team-high, but on defense, Chicago allowed Prescott and the offense to put up 442 total yards, also letting them score touchdowns on their first four possessions.

Eddie Jackson: ‘It’s the Individual’s Responsibility’

“It’s frustrating, man,” Jackson said after the loss to Dallas, via Josh Schrock of NBC Sports.

“We got to get consistent. We can’t keep up and down, up and down, you know? We got to play at a level where we can keep it consistent. That’s everyone’s individual responsibility to prepare well, be on top of your keys in the game. That’s really what it is. If we want to go somewhere far, make it to the playoffs, we can’t do that. It’s not going to work. I feel like everyone knows that. Continue to have a chip on our shoulder. We the underdogs everywhere we go. If you don’t feel that, go out there and fight and play like an underdog, then it’s not going to work.”

The two-time Pro Bowler says it’s up to all 53 players to bring it on game day.

“It’s the individual’s responsibility,” Jackson added. “Every man just has to go out there and do your job. That’s the NFL. You got to get yourself ready to play the game. We knew we had a game today. We knew they was going to try and come out and do some things.”

Jackson then suggested some of his teammates may not be fully absorbing what they need to do under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus.

Jackson: It’s ‘In One Ear & Out the Other’

Jackson is having a career resurgence this year in Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams’ system. Through eight games, he has allowed opposing QBs a 64.2 passer rating when throwing his way, per PFF. He has allowed six receptions on 12 targets and has been playing his best ball since 2018, when he was a first-team All-Pro.

Jackson also urged his teammates not to get complacent.

“It sucks. It’s frustrating,” Jackson told NBC Sports. “It’s repeat and recycle. We just got to get this out. Just get it out. Like I said, sustain execution. That’s what we have to do. People probably talking and just listening to the words. Just in one ear and out the other. We really have to do that. We want to win, want to be a good team, want to prove people wrong, we got to come out here and play our game. Can’t have the ups and downs. Can’t get complacent. That’s what it is.”

The Bears have another nine games left on their schedule, so we’ll see if they can achieve some sort of defensive consistency by then.