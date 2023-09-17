Bears Update Eddie Jackson & Jaquan Brisker After 1st-Half Injuries

The Chicago Bears could be forced to finish Week 2’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without both of their starting safeties.

Just before halftime, the Bears officially ruled out free safety Eddie Jackson for the remainder of the game with a foot injury that he sustained near the end of the first quarter. He was originally listed as questionable to return after limping off the field at the end of Chris Godwin’s 24-yard gain, but his afternoon is now finished.

The Bears also had strong safety Jaquan Brisker drop out of the game two plays earlier, forcing them to bump both Elijah Hicks and undrafted rookie Quindell Johnson into the lineup on defense. Brisker is questionable to return with an illness.

The Bears are now missing four players from their secondary with slot cornerbacks Kyler Gordon (injured reserve with a broken hand) and Josh Blackwell (hamstring) both unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers. Gordon will not be eligible to return to the active roster until Week 6 at the earliest due to IR return rules.

Brisker Dropped Early INT Opportunity vs. Buccaneers

The Bears might only be halfway through their matchup with the Buccaneers, but they have already had a few missed opportunities to swing the game in their favor, including on one of the plays that Brisker helped to break up on Tampa Bay’s opening drive.

On Baker Mayfield’s first passing attempt on the second play of the game, Brisker read the quarterback and moved perfectly to cut off Mike Evans on his route. Unfortunately, he let the ball hit him in the hands and dropped an interception that would have given the Bears the ball deep in the Buccaneers’ territory — or maybe even given him a chance to score.

It was still a nice read for Brisker, but forcing turnovers has been an emphasis under head coach Matt Eberflus. The dropped interception also allowed the Buccaneers to keep the drive alive and eventually walk away with three points to start the game.