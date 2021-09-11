Bears’ Eddie Jackson Shares Telling Story About Justin Fields

Anyone who follows Eddie Jackson on Instagram knows how excited he is that the Chicago Bears drafted quarterback Justin Fields.

Jackson’s reaction when his team traded up to select Fields in the draft this year went viral in April, and it displayed how hyped some players on the team are to have a new franchise quarterback with Fields’ pedigree in town.

In a September 9 interview with Jarrett Payton on WGN, Jackson discussed a number of things, including the upcoming NFL season and his new cereal, Bo Jacks. The All-Pro safety is donating a portion of all cereal sales to Eddie’s Remain to Reach Foundation, which is a charity he founded that provides resources to at-risk youth.

Jackson also discussed his viral reaction to the drafting of Fields — and it was obvious how excited the Bears defender is to have the rookie QB on his team.

Jackson on Fields: He’s Not Scared to Take a Shot

Since getting drafted by the Bears in the fourth round with the 112th overall pick in 2017, the quarterbacks under center in Jackson’s tenure with the team have been Mike Glennon, Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles and Chase Daniel. Not a group many are going to want to write home about. Enter Fields.

When Payton asked Jackson why he was so excited when the pick was announced, and what made Fields so special, Jackson said it’s because Fields is just different:

“Where he’s at right now in his career. Like, to be this young … how smart he is. How he goes through his reads, progressions. How he can extend plays, man. One thing about Justin, Justin’s not scared to take a shot downfield, so if it’s one on one with you and A-Rob (wide receiver Allen Robinson), he gonna bet on his man.”

Eddie Jackson on what makes Justin Fields so special: “To be this young and not having played a real NFL game, how smart he is, how he goes through his reads. Justin’s not scared to take a shot down the field. He’s gonna bet on his man.” pic.twitter.com/RBcnhtWNSr — Lake Shore Sports (@LakeShoreSport) September 8, 2021

It must be refreshing, seeing a young and talented quarterback come in who already possesses all the traits you want in a team leader, and Jackson isn’t the only one feeling the Fields effect. Check out Bears center Sam Mustipher’s reaction to the rookie quarterback after this play during one preseason game:

“That boy has a completely different gear.”

– Chicago Bears OL Sam Mustipher on QB Justin Fields (Video via @ChicagoBears) pic.twitter.com/peq92DcPc0 — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 9, 2021

Jackson Also Shared a Telling Sideline Moment

The Bears safety also said some very telling things about how having a guy like Fields waiting in the wings has given the team — even the players on defense — a newfound sense of security:

“Just to have that type of security, you know, that type of confidence as a young quarterback, it’s really hard — you never really see that, so just to see the type of confidence level. You heard what he said, like the game was slow. We on the sideline watching a preseason game like — we’re like ‘Take him out, it’s too easy for him. It’s too easy for him. Just take him out of the game. It’s too easy for him — to see how comfortable it is. That’s very rare (to see) in a quarterback.”

While Fields is currently the second-string QB behind veteran Andy Dalton, it’s clear he’ll have the support of the team’s leaders when his time comes. It’s looking like he already does.

