Bears Wide Receiver Sounds Off on Contract Situation

The Chicago Bears are poised to be one of the NFL’s most active teams this offseason, though they cut their personnel decisions by one earlier this week.

Chicago signed receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year contract extension worth $1.25 million, per Over The Cap. The wideout is close to career highs in both catches and receiving yards, needing two grabs for a total of nine yards in Week 18 to hit both marks. St. Brown has hauled in 20 passes for 320 yards and one receiving touchdown in 2022, per Pro Football Reference.

St. Brown has a reputation as a solid blocker at the position and should have a good chance to set career highs again through the air next season, as the Bears focus on adding offensive firepower to the arsenal of breakout quarterback Justin Fields.

St. Brown discussed his reasons for returning during a media session on Friday, January 6.

“I just talked to my agent probably like two weeks ago … and we thought it would be the best decision for me to stay here,” St. Brown told reporters. “I think we’re building on something here and I feel like the coaching staff and the organization likes me. I like it here, I’m happy here, so I want to stay here.”

Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus Voices Confidence in St. Brown

As for the Bears, their commitment to St. Brown was a bit stronger in word than it was in contract considering the length and size of the receiver’s deal. Even still, head coach Matt Eberflus had good things to say about the wideout on Friday.

“We always talk about, does he love football and exhibit that every single day in every play?” Eberflus said. “EQ does that. He shows up to work every day and he works. When you work on the practice field like him, those are the kinds of guys we wanna keep around.”

Also around the receiver room next season will be Chase Claypool who the team traded for mid-season in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Darnell Mooney who leads all Bears pass catchers in receiving yards through 16 games, and rookie Velus Jones Jr. who has been used primarily as a return man in his rookie campaign.

Bears Likely to Pursue Top Receiver Talent Via Trade or Free Agency

The Bears are expected to make a run at some of the top receiver talent in the NFL over the offseason, either via trade or free agency. Names about which the team has been urged to inquire include Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos and Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders.

No one Chicago is able to lock up will come cheap, but the Bears are in great position to go in any direction they want for 2023. The team has more than $110 million in salary cap space and owns the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft heading into Week 18. That can turn into the top pick if the Bears lose to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans defeat the Indianapolis Colts.

Any number of scenarios will put the Bears in position to lock up a quality wide receiver with proven credentials and/or high upside to team up with St. Brown, Mooney and Claypool in 2023.