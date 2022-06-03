Ex-Bears Defender Signs New Deal With NFC North Rival

The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Chicago Bears defensive end Jonathan Bullard, the team announced on June 2.

A third-round pick (72nd overall) for the Bears out the University of Florida in the 2016 NFL draft, Bullard spent his first three seasons in the Windy City, playing in 46 games and starting five.

He was waived during final roster cuts in 2019, and finished his tenure in Chicago with 62 total tackles (nine for loss), four passes defensed, five quarterback hits, a forced fumble and 2.0 sacks, per Pro Football Reference.

Bullard Has Signed With 3 Different Teams Over Last 3 Seasons

After the Bears let him go, Bullard has bounced around a bit, playing for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 and the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. Over his six seasons in the league, Bullard has accumulated 113 total tackles (13 for loss), 15 QB hits, five passes defensed, a forced fumble and 3.5 sacks in 70 games and 15 starts, per PFR.

Now, he lands back in the NFC North with an opportunity to go up against his former team twice a year. With a new regime in Minnesota, he’ll reunite with Vikings new DC Ed Donatell, who is installing a 3-4 defensive scheme. Donatell served as Chicago’s defensive backs coach from 2015-18, so he has spent three seasons working with Bullard.

In Minnesota’s new defense, Bullard should provide depth either at defensive tackle or defensive end.

Both Bears & Vikings Starting 1st Year With New GMs

Both Chicago and Minnesota are on similar — yet very different — trajectories. Both teams have new regimes, led by two new general managers. The Vikings hired former Cleveland Browns Vice President of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, while the Bears chose ex-Kansas City Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles. Minnesota also interviewed Poles, even requesting a second interview with him — but that never happened, as he chose Chicago as his ultimate landing spot.

Both first-year GM’s are young (Poles is 36, Adofo-Mensah is 41), but both have very different backgrounds. Adofo-Mensah has a strong analytics background, where Poles is considered more of a “football guy,” as his strong suit is in the scouting department.

Chicago signed Poles the day before his second interview with the Vikings was scheduled to occur. Adofo-Mensah was asked about being a potential second choice for the Vikings, and whether it might add any fuel to the NFC North rivalry between the teams.

“If you know me, there’s no extra need for competition,” Adofo-Mensah said in January, via the Minnesota Star Tribune. “That’s how I’m wired. I’ve heard great things about [Poles]. I think he’ll do a great job there. But our job here is to win divisions, make the playoffs, pursue championships. That wouldn’t change if he was hired there or not.”

It will be interesting to watch the career trajectories of both young general managers. The Vikings swept the Bears in 2021 for the first time in four seasons, so Poles and company have some work to do.

