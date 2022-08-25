Bears Could Replace Nathan Peterman With Former Packers QB

The Chicago Bears are going to need a quarterback on their practice squad once final roster cuts are made on August 30, and there’s one available they might want to take a look at.

As it stands, the Bears will likely cut current third-stringer Nathan Peterman, leaving Justin Fields the starter with 30-year-old Trevor Siemian as his backup.

While other intriguing quarterbacks may become available once all other 31 NFL teams finalize their respective rosters, former Green Bay Packers QB Kurt Benkert hasn’t landed anywhere since his June release. Considering his past connections to current Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Bears to bring him in for a workout.

Benkert isn’t as experienced as Peterman, but he’s more athletic and has more room to grow than Chicago’s current third-string QB.

I don't understand by N*than P*terman is on an NFL roster right now but Kurt "No Look" Benkert isn't https://t.co/LFIn8ZWh6c — Lorin Cox (@CoxSports1) August 24, 2022

Benkert: Background & Stats

Benkert graduated from the University of Virginia in 2018, and he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons.

In his two seasons with the Cavaliers, Benkert amassed 5,759 yards and 46 passing touchdowns, which included an impressive senior season where he finished with 3,207 yards, 25 TDs and nine interceptions.

He spent three years as a practice squad quarterback for the Falcons before landing with the Packers in 2021. He performed well in the preseason last year, completing 33 of 48 passes for 300 yards, a touchdown and an interception in three games.

At halftime, Kurt Benkert is 12/16 for 103 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions (112.2 passer rating) while leading two TD drives. Of his four incompletions, two were third-down drops (one by Sternberger, one by Taylor) that forced punts.pic.twitter.com/32ut7bZrSg — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) August 21, 2021

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Benkert spent last season on Green Bay’s practice squad, so he had a year working with Getsy, who served as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. He also worked under the tutelage of reigning two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Benkert Is Better in Getsy’s Offense Than Peterman

Benkert would make sense as a practice squad QB for Chicago for multiple reasons. In addition to his connection to Getsy and his familiarity with the Bears’ OC’s offense, he’s also simply more athletic than Peterman, and he has the potential to be a decent backup.

Benkert, 27, is far better at throwing on the run than the statuesque Peterman. Check out this play back from his days with the Falcons:

And this one, from last preseason:

Kurt Benkert came to playpic.twitter.com/JtNGsi0B2w — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 21, 2021

Peterman, 28, has played in eight NFL games (four starts), completing 52.6% of his passes for three touchdowns and nine interceptions. So far this preseason, Peterman has been competent, completing 12 of 20 passes for 121 yards, but he’s not going to bring anything to the offense Benkert wouldn’t.

The former Packers quarterback, who is currently still a free agent, also made it known he loved working with Getsy. “Thankful to have spent this year with him,” Benkert tweeted after the Bears signed Getsy as their new OC. “Going to crush it in Chicago.”

Perhaps Benkert would be interested in a reunion. At the very least, the Bears should bring him in for workout. He’d be the ideal practice squad quarterback heading into the 2022 season.

