Bears Fans React Strongly to Deshaun Watson’s Cryptic Twitter Activity

Chicago Bears fans are getting Deshaun Watson fever, and can you blame them? The team has never had a 4,000-yard passer, and after rumors swirled that Watson might want out of Houston, Bears fans couldn’t help but put dozens of dream scenarios out there on social media.

While most in and around Chicago fully understand what a pipe dream Watson to the Bears really is, even the realists among us had to smile at Watson’s latest social media antics, as reported by a Chicago-area weatherman, of all people.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Bears Newsletter!

Watson is Reportedly Very Unhappy in Houston

Reports flew Thursday detailing reasons for the Houston quarterback’s apparent unhappiness. NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that Watson may be peeved about a perceived lack of respect coming from the franchise that drafted and recently extended him:

Last offseason, Houston didn’t let Watson know that star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would be traded, which led to some disappointment. Now that it has happened again, Watson is said to be infinitely more bothered … This time, Watson had met with Texans owner Cal McNair in several instances, sharing thoughts on certain candidates who came highly recommended, with Watson suggesting that the team at least talk to them, sources told ESPN. He did not expect Houston to hire those he endorsed, but Watson was hoping the Texans would respect the feelings of the group of teammates he was trying to represent, sources told ESPN. The Texans, however, did not act on their quarterback’s thoughts and charged ahead with a hire that mattered to a much smaller circle than the one Watson was trying to aid.

Wow. So, clearly Watson is playing for an organization that isn’t doing a great job making him feel valued while also addressing his concerns. But does that mean he wants to play somewhere else?

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Watson Begins Following Chicago-Based Weatherman on Twitter

Thus, when Chicago-based meteorologist Mike Janssen shared on Twitter he received a notification that Watson had just started following him, eyebrows raised. When another astute fan pointed out that Watson was also following another Chicago weatherman, WGN’s Paul Konrad, Bears Twitter about lost its collective mind. What could it all mean? Who knows, but it’s incredibly entertaining stuff, regardless:

He followed Paul Konrad too… pic.twitter.com/KHBDrqaPNw — Jeff (@jamfan40) January 8, 2021

I normally don't read into stuff like this but jesus if we can get him… https://t.co/a2d7hDqeCR — Thomas Scully (@TCScully31) January 8, 2021

Everybody tell Deshaun how much we love Bear Weather™ https://t.co/qxnad5xUq2 — Ryan Pace's Burner (@BearsGMBurner) January 8, 2021

There’s no other conceivable reason Watson would do this other than he wants to play for the Bears https://t.co/bmI2mk5tHe — Vanse God (@GodVanse) January 8, 2021

The forecast calls for a strong chance of Watson TDs in the Chicago area next season🔥 https://t.co/Sfbhur5kR0 — Nick Polum (@NickPolum73) January 8, 2021

ESPN 1000 host Carmen DeFalco also cheekily wondered if perhaps Watson isn’t planning on taking a vacation to un-balmy Chicago this time of year.

So @deshaunwatson just started following a pair of Chicago weathermen, @PaulKonrad & @MikeJanssenWX . One of two things is happening here: 1) He's demanding a trade to the #Bears

2) He's planning a January vacation to Chicago, which seems somewhat odd — Carmen DeFalco (@CarmenDeFalco) January 8, 2021

Watson is Likely Using Social Media to Make a Point

Keep calm, Bears fans: Deshaun Watson is not coming to save the day, barring an unforeseen NFL miracle. While Chicago could always fitness finances and release or trade players with loaded contracts in order to acquire him, it’s not paying him that would be the ultimate issue — it’s trading away the opportunity to build around him.

The Bears aren’t necessarily known for their offensive line or their offensive weapons, but if they sent a laundry list of first and second-round picks away to acquire Watson, how could they ever set up a solid foundation around him? The likeliest scenario is this: Watson was just having some fun on social media.

Deshaun Watson is very very good at Twitter. https://t.co/u9uxwbQa4B — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) January 8, 2021

Still, Watson led the NFL in passing yards this season with 4,823, and he did it after losing his top receiver while also getting sacked 49 times. Both Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky have been sacked a total of 36 times this season — and those who think Watson wouldn’t enjoy the improved offensive line Chicago offers should think again.

He has been sacked 155 times in the last three seasons, while Bears quarterbacks have been sacked 114 times in that span. When you consider that 34 of those 114 sacks were on the more statuesque and immobile Chase Daniel and Nick Foles, though, the “he’ll never want to play with the Bears o-line” argument sort of falls through the cracks.

The primary question is whether the Bears would — and should — try to acquire his talents. Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus thinks if the Bears did attempt to trade the farm for Watson, it wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing:

“Would Watson be willing to accept a trade to a team he feels totally overlooked him? If he can get past that, it wouldn’t be a bad idea at all, as this Chicago Bears roster with Deshaun Watson probably becomes an immediate contender in 2021,” Spielberger wrote.

The likeliest outcome, of course, is Watson staying put or going to a team like the 49ers or Jaguars. But arguably the best story would be Ryan Pace amending for his failure to draft Watson in the first place — regardless of how incredibly far-fetched it is.

READ NEXT: Deshaun Watson’s Ex-Teammate Urges Bears to Go ‘All In’