Bears Twitter Explodes After Team Signs QB Andy Dalton: [LOOK]

Fans of the Chicago Bears had been floating high on a Russell Wilson cloud for the last two weeks, but the team’s move Tuesday afternoon brought them all crashing down to reality in a hurry. The Bears signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year, $10 million deal with $3 million in incentives included on Tuesday, as first reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter, who reported shortly after that the team’s pipe dram of acquiring Wilson was about over.

According to Schefter, Chicago made “a very aggressive pursuit” of Wilson, but were told by the team he wasn’t being traded.

Chicago made "a very aggressive pursuit" of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, per sources, and the Bears were told that Seattle is not trading him at this time. The Bears were one of four teams Wilson's agent named as a place of interest. Now Chicago has an agreement with Andy Dalton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Now, the Bears have added yet another immobile veteran to the fray to join Nick Foles, making the likelihood that Chicago selects a quarterback in the upcoming draft all the more likely.

Fans & Analysts React to Andy Dalton Signing

Here’s a brief smattering of responses from analysts, with Bears general manager Ryan Pace a frequent target. WARNING: several responses that follow contain some NSFW language, so proceed at your own risk:

Allen Robinson seeing the Bears sign Andy Dalton pic.twitter.com/o5FccLGSnF — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) March 16, 2021

The #Bears could have had Andy Dalton last offseason for $7 million and save a 4th-round pick. Instead, they trade for Foles and proceed to spend $10 million on Dalton the very next year, anyway. That's just pathetic management at that point. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 16, 2021

Bears Fans: "We want a new QB this offseason!" Ryan Pace: https://t.co/Ye1cWSr0uB pic.twitter.com/cHEThw5FTx — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) March 16, 2021

No disrespect to Andy Dalton I’m sure he’s a great guy. To no fault of his own he’s about to get booed every game next season. https://t.co/ek3yMROOk6 — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) March 16, 2021

Chicago Bears have 3 paths. 1) Foles gets traded.

Dalton backs-up “Lance/Wilson/Fields.” 2) Pace is willing to put his job in the hands of Andy Dalton w/ no ARob. (Unlikely.) 3) McCaskey went silent on Pace’s contract bc he’s extended. Allowing Pace to play the long game. — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) March 16, 2021

Kordell Stewart

Rex Grossman

Craig Krenzel

Chad Hutchinson

Jonathan Quinn

Kyle Orton

Brian Griese

Jay Cutler

Todd Collins

Caleb Hanie

Josh McCown

Jason Campbell

Jimmy Clausen

Matt Barkley

Brian Hoyer

Mike Glennon

Mitchell Trubisky

Chase Daniel

Nick Foles

Lord, why? — Zack Guzman (@zGuz) March 16, 2021

And, of course, responses from fans were swift, sometimes hilarious, and usually laced in a devastating reality:

Are we ever going to get a great Qb pic.twitter.com/rWrSsO901Q — 🐝 YOU KNOW WHAT 🐝 (@toxxicspud) March 16, 2021

ANDY DALTON ARE YOU KIDDING ME !?!??!? WHAT ARE WE DOING HERE !?!?!?! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 16, 2021

The Bears: SB champ Andy Dalton/

Russell Wilson Nick Foles QB

competition pic.twitter.com/8Rxzd9GCTd — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) March 16, 2021

Checking in on Halas Hall … pic.twitter.com/EcvvOLnjG9 — The Chicago Audible (@ChicagoAudible) March 16, 2021

That seals the deal. I am no longer a Bears fan. This team is a pure and utter embarrassment to the city of Chicago. I officially will not be renewing my plan next season nor will I watch on tv ever again. I’m going to Jacksonville where they know how to run a mega dynasty. — Juice (@juicewyd) March 16, 2021

I hate this fucking team — 🐐 (@downbadbears) March 16, 2021

Bears fans thinking we’d ever have a chance of getting Russ https://t.co/vcLduOnyDk pic.twitter.com/yNTgveKNoY — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) March 16, 2021

And, of course, the Bears were trolled mercilessly by their biggest rivals, the Green Bay Packers, and their fans to the North:

Former Bears’ All-Pro Lance Briggs also weighed in, summing up the thoughts and feelings of an entire fan base:

🤦🏾‍♂️ — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) March 16, 2021

Bears HC Matt Nagy Said This About the Team’s QB Search…

“Every quarterback leads in different ways,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy said in early March when asked what traits he is looking for in a starting quarterback. “Every guy has their own way that they do it, but they all lead in a certain way and they multiply the players around them. I’d say leadership, decision-making and if you have some versatility as a quarterback with your legs, great. If you don’t, no problem. We can work around it.”

One-and-a-half out of three ain’t bad, I suppose. As a 10-year veteran, Dalton has certainly been a leader in this league, but his decision-making has been suspect at times, and he’s nowhere near mobile. Thus, as it stands, it’s looking more and more like the Bears are going to look to the upcoming draft to find a quarterback.

“It’s a critical position for us … every single thing is on the table,” Pace said just a few weeks ago. “I do like this staff we’ve assembled to attack that together. We’ve added some guys even in recent days that can help us as we evaluate that position. We know the importance of it. We know that’s a priority as we go into the offseason. That’s stating the obvious, and I’m just excited about attacking it.”

With Foles and Dalton currently listed on the team’s roster, the position feels anything but attacked in Chicago — and clearly, the fans aren’t happy.

