Justin Fields’ Former WRs Issue Strong Warning to Bears Against Trading QB

The Chicago Bears are poised to trade Justin Fields and draft a quarterback of the future, but some of the NFL players most familiar with Fields’ game believe strongly that doing so would be a mistake.

Rookie wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks and second-year pass-catcher Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints each played with Fields as members of the Ohio State Buckeyes. And while it’s fair to say that neither man is necessarily the most objective observer when it comes to the trade talk buzzing around the Bears QB as the NFL draft approaches, both have a deep understanding of the game of football and Fields’ ability to play it at a high level.

Both also spoke with Josh Schrock of NBC Sports on Radio Row at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Wednesday, February 7, saying that dealing Fields is a mistake Chicago will come to regret should the organization ultimately tread that path.

“That’s on them,” Smith-Njigba said. “If [the Bears] do that, I say good for Justin, honestly. He’s a QB1 — an NFL quarterback. So if that’s what they want to do, then I guess that’s fine.”

Olave echoed his former teammate’s comments in essentially the same words.

“If they do that, that’s on them,” Olave told Schrock. “That’s on them.”

Smith-Njigba, Olave Suggest Bears Draft OSU Wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. With First Pick, Keep QB Justin Fields

Instead of trading Fields, the two wideouts suggested that the Bears go all-in on building around him. The team added wide receiver DJ Moore via a blockbuster trade of the No. 1 pick in 2023, which turned out to be a massive win for Chicago after Moore finished the season with career-highs across the board in catches (96), receiving yards (1,364) and receiving TDs (8), per Pro Football Reference.

As it happens, the top-rated wideout on most draft boards in 2024 is another Buckeye — Marvin Harrison Jr., whose father earned a Hall-of-Fame career playing alongside Peyton Manning with the Indianapolis Colts.

“I think that’s the best move for Chicago in my eyes,” Smith-Njigba told Schrock of the Bears potentially drafting Harrison. “If you want a dynamic receiver, a dominant receiver right now, a person that’s on an island that’s going to catch every single ball, that’s going to move the chains, that’s going to score you touchdowns, that’s going to show people and be a leader, I say you go with Marvin Harrison.”

Again, Olave echoed his former teammate’s sentiment.

“That’s the one!” Olave said. “Number one pick!”

Bears Expected to Draft USC Quarterback Caleb Williams With No. 1 Overall Pick

Despite the advice of Smith-Njigba and Olave, the Bears remain poised to hold onto the top pick and draft Caleb Williams of USC.

Scouts and analysts have compared Williams to the likes of Patrick Mahomes, who is appearing in his fourth Super Bowl this weekend at the age of 28, as well as other current and former greats at the position.

Of course, there is a chance that the Bears could trade off the No. 1 pick, though even if they do that Fields may still find himself on the trade block. The Washington Commanders select No. 2 overall and just hired Kliff Kingsbury as their new offensive coordinator. Kingsbury worked closely with Williams at USC last season, which has created speculation that the Commanders are in the hunt for Williams.

That, in turn, implies a deal between the Commanders and Bears to move up one spot, in which case Chicago could pick up significant draft capital and still select either Jayden Daniels of LSU or Drake Maye of North Carolina — both of whom are also highly regarded QB prospects.