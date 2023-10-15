Bears Should Add Newly Released 3-Time Pro-Bowl DE

The Chicago Bears got to Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell a whole bunch in Week 5, but one good performance does not a season make.

Chicago enters Sunday’s home contest with the Minnesota Vikings at 1-4 and with a need to upgrade an edge rush that generated just 2 total sacks in its first four games. Most meaningful personnel additions in October come by way of the trade market, though the Bears now have a free agency opportunity to bolster the defensive end position.

The Denver Broncos released pass-rusher Frank Clark on Friday, October 13, after just five games with the team. Clark is now a free agent and can sign with whatever team he chooses. Clark spent the last four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he earned Pro-Bowl honors three times and won two Super Bowl rings.

The Chiefs have a quality defense in 2023 and Clark may be inclined to return to the franchise with which he achieved great success. However, if Clark is open to a new challenge, the Bears would be wise to give him a call.

Frank Clark Can Provide Bears with Experience, Success at Value

Clark appeared in just two games with the Broncos this season, failing to record either a start or a sack.

However, the 30-year-old has recorded fewer than 5 sacks just twice in his previous eight NFL campaigns and should still have some juice left if provided an opportunity. Over the course of his career, Clark has amassed 131 QB hits, 58.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, 13 pass breakups and 2 interceptions, per Pro Football Reference.

Clark should be relatively inexpensive wherever he lands after signing a one-year, $5.45 million deal with Denver during the offseason. The Bears have $8.6 million in available salary cap space as of Saturday.

Yannick Ngakoue, Bears’ Pass Rush Off to Slow Start in 2023

Chicago’s only high-profile addition to its pass-rush unit came when the team signed Yannick Ngakoue. The former Indianapolis Colts defensive end joined the team in early August on a one-year, $10.5 million deal.

Over the course of his seven-year career prior to 2023, Ngakoue amassed at least 8 sacks in every season. However, he has just 4 QB hits and 2 sacks through five games with the Bears, per Pro Football Reference.

As a defense, the Bears have tallied just 7 sacks all season, per NFL.com. That total ranks Chicago 30th in the NFL, tied with the Houston Texans. Five of those sacks came against the Commanders on Thursday Night Football on October 5. The Bears also logged 11 quarterback hits during that contest.

No other player on the roster has more than 1 sack on the season. However, defensive end DeMarcus Walker leads the team in tackles-for-loss with 5. The Bears acquired Walker in free agency during the offseason.