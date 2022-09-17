Key Info Emerges About Future of Packers’ David Bakhtiari

The Green Bay Packers extended David Bakhtiari in November of 2020, inking the All-Pro left tackle for four more years at the cost of $92 million, with $65.1 million of that guaranteed.

Unfortunately for Bakhtiari and the Packers, just before the final week of the 2020 regular season, the tackle tore his ACL in practice. He missed his entire 2021 campaign rehabbing it, and he has yet to play at all in 2022.

The five-time All-Pro has been one of the core members of the team since getting drafted in the fourth-round in 2013, but considering the heft of his contract coupled with questions about the health of his knee, it’s fair to wonder what his future looks like in Green Bay.

Ken Ingalls, a salary cap expert who pays exclusive attention to Green Bay’s cap, shared some key information about when the team could possibly make a decision about Bakhtiari’s future.

March 17 Is Key Date for Bak

The reality of Bakhtiari’s contract situation makes his future in a Packers uniform a bleak one. His future cap hits are going to be ridiculous: He’s set to have a $28.58 million hit in 2023 and a $32.58 million one in 2024 (numbers via Spotrac).

According to Ingalls, Bak’s $9.5 million signing bonus will be key. It’s due by the third day of the 2023 league year, which begins on March 15 — so March 17, 2023 will be the day to mark. If Green Bay pays his signing bonus by that date, he’ll very likely be there for the 2023 season.

It’s also possible the team moves on from him at some point — particularly if his knee doesn’t hold up — but they’ll likely do it before March 17.

David Bakhtiari has a $9.5M signing bonus due the 3rd day of 2023 league year. If cut/traded/retires BEFORE it is paid, the Packers are left with $23.13M of dead cap (less any insurance proceeds which I know is part of his contract). If the bonus is paid, he is staying in 2023. — Ken Ingalls – Packers Cap 💰 (@KenIngalls) September 16, 2022

Bakhtiari Called His Recovery a ‘Nightmare’

“It’s a nightmare,” Bakhtiari told The Athletic in July of 2022 about his struggle to get back to 100%. “My nightmare that I have to live, and I don’t know how many days it’s been, but I’m just excited to wake up.”

Prior to tearing his ACL, Bakhtiari started 118 games for the Packers, never missing more than four games in any of his eight seasons. The veteran offensive lineman, who turns 31 on September 30, has been cautious about not returning too soon.

“I’ve played sick,” he told The Athletic. “I’ve played with broken ribs before. I’ve played with a (strained) hip flexor. All that stuff. There’s no need for me to express it to any of you all and give any fuel to any team that we’re going against. That’s why I said last year if I step between the white lines, I’m 100 percent ready to go.”

“My knee feels normal, and that’s the biggest plus,” Bak added. “Now it’s just getting that normal feeling again when I play football, so that’s what it is, the load, stress, strength, but we’re not really in an ACL issue. It’s actually been a long time ago that we put that chapter to bed. It’s just there (are) other issues that we’re navigating around. … I would say I really enjoy how my knee functions, operates and moves.”

Much will depend, then, on how soon Bakhtiari gets back on the field and how well he performs when that happens.