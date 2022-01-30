Bears Poach Packers’ Top Assistant for Key Role: Report

The Chicago Bears just poached one of their top rival’s best coaches.

As first reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bears are adding former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy to the staff. Getsy will be Chicago’s new offensive coordinator, a role that appealed to him, at least in part, because he’ll get to call plays on offense. It will be his first time calling plays in the NFL.

Packers’ QB coach Luke Getsy is expected to leave Green Bay for the Bears’ offensive coordinator job, per league sources. Packers now will be losing Nathaniel Hackett and Getsy, leaving holes in their offensive coaching staff. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2022

Getsy is a well-respected offensive mind who has spent seven seasons with the Packers. Over the last two seasons, he has been serving as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator under Matt LaFleur, working with one of the best to ever do it, Aaron Rodgers.

Getsy Is an Intriguing Addition for Bears

Current Packers players who worked with the 37-year-old Getsy have had glowing things to say about him, including Rodgers and All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic told DenverBroncos.com this about Chicago’s new offensive coordinator:

“Yeah, he works with the quarterbacks and the passing game as a whole now, but Davante Adams, who shouldn’t be forgotten in all this [as] arguably the best receiver in the league, really credits Luke Getsy for his development. Aaron Rodgers also credits Luke Getsy a lot for what he’s become today. So that’s arguably the best quarterback and the best wide receiver in the league saying this 37-year-old pass game coordinator is a big reason for where they are today. I think that’s as good of an endorsement as any.”

Getsy played QB in college, spending his first two years at the University of Pittsburgh before transferring to Akron, where he took the Zips to their first-ever bowl game (Motor City Bowl) in 2005. He started coaching a few years after graduating, entering the NFL ranks in 2014.

Here’s a look at Getsy’s complete coaching resumé:

Akron (2007–2008), Graduate assistant

West Virginia Wesleyan (2009), Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Pittsburgh (2010), Graduate assistant

Indiana (PA) (2011–2012), Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Western Michigan (2013), Wide receivers coach

Green Bay Packers (2014–2015), Offensive quality control

Green Bay Packers (2016–2017), Wide receivers coach

Mississippi State (2018), Offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach

Green Bay Packers (2019), Quarterbacks coach

Green Bay Packers (2020–present), Passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Getsy Has Been Hot Name This Coaching Cycle

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Getsy for their head coaching vacancy, but ultimately hired his colleague, ex-Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. His alma mater, Akron, was also said to be interested in hiring him to lead its football team.

Bears insider Adam Hoge of NBC Sports addressed the elephant in the room: What happens if Getsy has a solid first season working with quarterback Justin Fields and he gets poached by another team?

“What if Getsy gets a head coaching job in a year? Then that likely means Fields had a breakout second season,” Hoge wrote on Jan. 29. “The Bears would take that. Yes, this is the potential downside of hiring a defensive-minded head coach, but it’s a downside that means the Bears’ offense is finally in a much better place. Overall, this seems like an exciting and bold hire that should have Bears fans excited, especially because it’s another sign that the Packers might be in for enormous change up north.”

