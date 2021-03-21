Bears Meet With Record-Holding Pass Rusher

It looks like the Chicago Bears are trying to add some depth to their defensive line. The Bears are having free agent linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu in for a visit, according to the league’s waiver wire Saturday.

Attaochu was taken in the second round (50th overall) by the then-San Diego Chargers in 2013, and he spent his first four seasons with them before heading to play for the New York Jets for a lone season in 2018. He has spent the previous two seasons with former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos.

Originally from Nigeria, the 28-year-old Attaochu was a coveted pick out of college after becoming Georgia Tech’s all-time sack leader, amassing 31.5 sacks from 2010-13. Hamstring and ankle injuries hampered him early on in his professional career, however, and the Chargers released him as a result.

Jeremiah Attaochu Stats: What Will He Bring to Chicago?

Attaochu was solid in a limited role for the Broncos over the last two seasons. He saw his playing time increase when he filled in for both Bradley Chubb and Von Miller after their respective injures, and he could be an upgrade over Barkevious Mingo — who is now a free agent — if the Bears choose to sign him.

A solid tackler who is better than Danny Trevathan in coverage (I know, that’s not saying much these days), he played in 25 games for Denver over the last two seasons, starting 10. Attaochu earned an overall grade of 62.5 on defense from PFF last season (61.5 against the run, 62.9 pass rush). He had five sacks, a forced fumble, 10 hurries, 21 pressures and nine quarterback hits on 414 total snaps last season. He missed three games last year due to a quad strain, but has suffered no major injuries over the last several years, and should be in solid physical shape.

Over his seven-year career, Attaochu has amassed 144 total tackles, 20.5 sacks, 31 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown.

Here’s What Fangio & the Broncos Say About Him…

“He can set an edge and he’s physical and he plays with lights-out effort,” Broncos defensive coordinator –and former Bears secondary coach — Ed Donatell said about the linebacker last year, per ABC News. “He has good length, good power. … I thought he was a great find by our personnel department.”

“We really like him. He’s the right kind of guy. He plays hard, plays tough, very prideful and a great teammate,” Fangio said about Attaochu.

For his part, the 6-3, 225-pound outside linebacker revealed last season that he feels as though he’s just now starting to play the best football of his career.

“I’m entering my prime,” he said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “Everything happens for a reason and by God’s grace I haven’t had any major injuries so I’m in a very good spot right now.”

We’ll see what the Bears do, but Attaochu wouldn’t be a bad pick up at all, particularly considering his experience in Fangio’s defense — which new Bears’ DC Sean Desai is likely going to run some version of this season.

