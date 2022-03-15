Bears Make Strong Play for Packers Free Agent: Report

The Chicago Bears are one of five teams said to be making a push for former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

At at 6-foot-4, 206 pounds, Valdes-Scantling has been a legitimate deep threat for quarterback Aaron Rodgers over the last four seasons, averaging an impressive 17.5 yards per catch in the 59 regular season games he has appeared in. Valdes-Scantling has 2,153 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in his career so far and now, he’s looking to cash in during free agency.

According to insider Josina Anderson of USA Today Sports, Valdes-Scantling has plenty of suitors. Anderson listed the Bears as one of five teams showing interest in a robust market for MVS that includes the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

Will Luke Getsy Connection Be a Factor?

Before coming to the Windy City, new Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was with the Packers in various roles since 2014, including quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator in 2020-21. Getsy knows Valdes-Scantling well, and if anyone can get the most out of MVS, it’s him.

A hamstring injury forced Valdes-Scantling to miss six games last season, but he has otherwise been a durable presence on offense, playing in 16 games in each of his first three years. He led the league in yards per reception in 2020 (20.9 yards per catch), and while he’s not a Grade A type of receiver, he would provide second-year quarterback Justin Fields with a veteran deep threat who could help stretch the field. The 27-year-old wideout is also an upgrade over the likes of Damiere Byrd and Marquise Goodwin.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling used the referee as a moving screen on this 78-yard TD.pic.twitter.com/Hmdmcu4fb7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2020

Bears Shouldn’t Overpay Valdes-Scantling

Spotrac has MVS projected to sign a three-year deal with his market value listed at $26,382,099 ($8,794,033 million per year). After wide receiver Christian Kirk got a far higher return than some expected when he signed a four-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars worth up to a possible $84 million, however, the Bears have to be careful not to overpay Valdes-Scantling, who has primarily been a role player in his time with the Packers.

Christian Kirk’s deal:

Signing bonus: $20M

Salaries: $1.5M, $15.5M, $14.5M, $15.5M

Annual roster bonuses: $500K

Annual workout bonuses: $500K

Annual incentives: $3M

2024 roster bonus: $1M Max value of $84M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2022

The Bears shouldn’t go over $8 million per year for Valdes-Scantling. They should actually try to sign him for less if possible, despite what Spotrac says.

I still want nothing to do with Marquez Valdes-Scantling for anything over $7M AAV max. I see absolutely zero upside in giving MVS anything more to be a vertical WR3. #Bears https://t.co/uO5MWnRIAA — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) March 13, 2022

For his part, Valdes-Scantling says he’s ready for the opportunity to show what he can do.

“Obviously, I’m well respected in the NFL for my big-play ability, and I can do other things as well,” Valdes-Scantling told USA Today on February 6, also noting he was “one of the best in the business at catching the ball down the field.”

It remains to be seen what teams are willing to pay MVS, who says he’ll be happy to play with the team that wants him most.

“It really hasn’t hit me,” Valdes-Scantling added. “I’m just going to enjoy my offseason, and whenever that time comes, that time comes, whether it’s a new deal here or somewhere else.”

