Bears Positioned to Add All-Pro CB, Create ‘Elite’ Secondary

One area of the Chicago Bears roster already equipped with young talent is the secondary and one of a handful of free agent signings can elevate the unit to the next level.

Perhaps chief among those free agent options in James Bradberry of the Philadelphia Eagles. Bradberry’s most recent claim to fame was something of a phantom defensive holding call late in the Super Bowl that potentially changed the outcome of the biggest game of the year. But Bradberry’s season was a roller coaster ride long before that.

The New York Giants cut the cornerback in May in a salary cap move after the team couldn’t work out a trade. Bradberry landed in Philly and proceeded to produce a second-team All-Pro campaign that consisted of 44 tackles, including two tackles for loss, 17 passes defensed, three interceptions and a defensive touchdown, per Pro Football Reference.

He now hits free agency after a career year, as several NFL teams are in the market for top-end cornerbacks, including the Bears.

James Bradberry Among Top Free Agent Fits For Bears’ Secondary

Will Dewitt of CHGO on Saturday, February 25, authored a list of cornerbacks Chicago might pursue when the league’s free agency period officially opens on March 15, naming Bradberry second out of nine potential fits.

It’s not like success is new for Bradberry, as he has been one of the better cornerbacks in the league for years. It doesn’t matter what team he plays for, Bradberry makes life difficult for opposing quarterbacks. He’s had 10 or more pass breakups every year of his career, and has 52 since his Pro-Bowl season (2020). Bradberry has also tallied two or more interceptions every season besides one (2018). Bradberry would make an already strong Bears’ secondary potentially elite. Imagine him lining up alongside Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker and Eddie Jackson. The only, and big, question is whether or not the Bears would pay top dollar for Bradberry, who’s going to have his fair share of suitors.

Bears Must Break Bank to Sign CB James Bradberry to Secondary

Bradberry will play his eighth professional season in 2023 at the age of 30. His projected market value is north of $15.1 million annually, or around $45.5 million over a three-year contract, per Spotrac.

The Bears currently have more than $98 million in salary cap space, though the team is expected to spend significantly to address weaknesses on the defensive interior and the offensive line, as well as to add at least one quality edge rusher and a true No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Justin Fields.

Chicago has the money to make a deal for Bradberry work, but it could be tricky if the team honors Johnson’s wishes for an extension this offseason.

“That’s what I’ve always wanted to do is get my second contract after my third season with the Bears,” Johnson said on February 8, per NBC Sports. “There’s definitely been some talks, but I feel like it will heat up in due time after the free agency wave, the draft and things like that. We’ll just see where it goes.”