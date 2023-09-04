Bears’ Jaquan Brisker Sounds Off on Injury Ahead of Packers Matchup

The Chicago Bears are still eyeing September 6’s practice as the most important day in determining whether strong safety Jaquan Brisker will be ready to play in the season opener against the Green Bay Packers, but he says he is feeling “way better” than he was two weeks ago in terms of his undisclosed injury.

Brisker declined to share any details about the injury that has kept him sidelined for the past few weeks of practice during his September 1 press conference, but he reiterated what head coach Matt Eberflus has said about Wednesday’s practice being a “big day” for him regarding his Week 1 availability and expressed optimism about his return.

“[I feel] way better,” Brisker said Monday. “Two weeks ago, I couldn’t really do too much, really wasn’t looking promising. But now, I’m looking toward Wednesday, looking forward to Wednesday, it’s going to be a big day for me.”

Eberflus also sounded more encouraged about Brisker’s chances of being able to play against the Packers when talking to reporters on Monday. He once again stressed the importance of Wednesday’s first practice of the day — the same day on which the Bears will be required to produce their first Week 1 injury report — but he also said that things are trending “on the positive side” for his 24-year-old starting safety.

“He is right there. He’s progressing,” Eberflus said Monday. “Wednesday’s going to be a big day for him, but it’s on the positive side.”

Jaquan Brisker in Line for Breakout Season in 2023

Brisker was one of the few bright spots for the Bears during their ugly season in 2022. As a second-round rookie, he started in 15 games and lined up all over the field for the defense, including in the deep field, in the slot and along the line of scrimmage. He also had a nose for the ball and showed good instincts both in coverage and against the run.

In total, Brisker finished with 104 total tackles, a team-high four sacks, five tackles for loss, two pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He was not flawless and has areas of his game where he needs to improve — such as tackling — but it was a promising start for one of the first draft investments of Ryan Poles’ tenure.

So promising, in fact, that ESPN’s Bill Barnwell flagged Brisker as one of the potential breakout players for the 2023 season in the next wave of NFL stars.

“Some of Brisker’s [missed tackles] were conspicuous — and injuries slowed him as the season wore on — but there’s an undeniably exciting skill set here,” Barwell wrote on August 8.. “The hope is that he ends up looking something like Chicago’s version of Jamal Adams as a player who can use his instincts, timing and toughness to make game-changing plays. Brisker can be a cornerstone piece for Chicago as early as this season if he stays healthy.”

Elijah Hicks Could Get Start if Brisker Does Not Play

The Bears might be optimistic about Brisker’s chances of playing Sunday, but nothing is guaranteed until the injury report is released or the coaches outright say he is playing. With that in mind, should Brisker not be cleared in time for the opener, the Bears could turn to one of their more underrated 2022 draft picks for a spot start at strong safety.

Elijah Hicks — a 2022 seventh-round pick — only played in five games for the Bears as a rookie and did not see his first defensive snap until Week 12 against the New York Jets, but he is looking much improved ahead of Year 2 and managed to lock down the No. 3 safety role behind Brisker and Eddie Jackson with a strong training camp this summer.

Over his three preseason performances, Hicks notched 12 tackles and two defensive stops over his 82 snaps and seemed like he could be an asset as a run defender, but his coverage skills are still a bit questionable. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed a reception all three of the times he was targeted for 104 total yards and a touchdown.

Ideally, Brisker will get cleared and rejoin the starting lineup against the Packers, but Hicks could get thrown into the fire if Brisker is shut down for any reason.