Packers Starter Has Been Mentoring Top Bears Rookie

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker kicked off his first day of rookie minicamp with his new team on May 6, speaking with the media before the start of practice.

The Bears selected Brisker in the second round out of Penn State with the 48th overall pick, and he’s expected to compete for a starting spot on the strong side opposite free safety Eddie Jackson.

Brisker had 34 starts in his three years with the Nittany Lions, finishing his college career with 151 total tackles (85 solo, 10.0 for loss), five interceptions, 14 passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

The rookie safety was asked if he had heard from Jackson since getting drafted on Day 2. “Not yet,” Brisker said, later revealing he had been getting advice from a member of the Green Bay Packers defense leading up to the draft.

Brisker Being Mentored By Packers Safety Adrian Amos

Packers starting safety Adrian Amos, who was selected by the Bears in the fifth round in 2015 before signing with the Packers four years later, also attended Penn State. Brisker noted he met Amos at a Big Ten game last year when he was playing in his team’s season opener and Amos was attending as an alumni.

“I met him last year the first game against Wisconsin,” Brisker said, referring to the Nittany Lions’ 16-10 season-opening victory over the Wisconsin Badgers on Sept. 4, 2021.

“He had some tips while I was on the sideline,” Brisker added.

The rookie safety said he and Amos exchanged numbers at that game and have “been communicating” ever since. Brisker did note that he hadn’t spoken to Amos since the draft occurred, but the Packers and former Bears safety did welcome him to the league via Twitter:

Brisker: ‘I Love Being Physical’

Knowing how much first-year head coach Matt Eberflus appreciates both speed and physicality, the 6-foot-1, 204-pound rookie promises to bring both to a defense that ranked 23 out of 32 teams in PFF’s coverage rankings last year.

“I feel like I’m an old-school safety,” Brisker said. “I love being physical, but at the same time, I can show my versatility in the back end. I can attack the ball, I can cover, and then obviously in the box. I love to hit. I love to tackle and take on blocks.”

His attitude is also Grade A.

“Just coming in and working very hard every day, working to be a starter,” Brisker added. “A new staff, a lot of new people and a lot of new faces — I think everybody wants to change this around and that’s (why) they brought me here to change it around. I feel like me coming in with the new staff, a lot of new players, a lot of new people, it fits right, so it’s a great opportunity.”

