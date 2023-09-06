Bears Jaquan Brisker Sends Stern Warning to ‘Hated’ Packers

It’s no secret that there is little love lost between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers, a fact Jaquan Brisker made sure everyone was acutely aware of just days before the teams open the regular season against one another.

The second-year safety — who is already famous for his bold play on the field and sometimes even bolder words off of it — called out Green Bay this week by expressing in no uncertain terms his disdain for the franchise.

“I am waiting,” Brisker told reporters. “I am itching. It’s Packers week, so I know it’s gonna be live in the stadium. Fans everywhere — it’s gonna be loud. People hate Green Bay. I hate Green Bay. I can’t wait. They didn’t get to see me last year. They gonna get to see me this year, though.”

Jaquan Brisker Likely to Play Against Packers Despite Injury Scare

Brisker competed against the Packers during the teams’ Week-2 matchup last season, which was just the safety’s second career game. He finished the day with seven tackles and the Bears lost to Green Bay 27-10 at Lambeau Field.

Brisker missed two contests in 2022, both due to a concussion. The first came against the New York Jets on November 27 and the second was the following week on December 4 when Chicago hosted the Packers at Soldier Field.

Former Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a second-half comeback in that outing, during which he infamously screamed at Bears fans, “I still own you!” following the game-winning touchdown. The moment, including audio, was caught on camera.

Brisker was in some danger of missing out on the Bears’ home rematch with Green Bay (and a chance at some revenge) due to an undisclosed injury he suffered in mid-August. However, the safety offered a reassuring update on his health this week.

“[I feel] way better,” Brisker said Monday. “Two weeks ago, I couldn’t really do too much, really wasn’t looking promising. But now, I’m looking toward Wednesday, looking forward to Wednesday, it’s going to be a big day for me.”

The Bears practiced in pads on Wednesday and by all accounts, Brisker is ready to roll. Head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed that the team is expected to head into Sunday at full strength, save for the absence of offensive lineman Teven Jenkins who is on the injured reserve list (IR) with two strained calf muscles.

“We have everyone back and available to us,” Eberflus said. “We’re excited about that.”

Packers May Play Bears Without Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs

While the Bears got good injury news on Wednesday, the Packers dealt with the exact opposite.

Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, Green Bay’s top wide receivers, are both battling hamstring injuries with just four days remaining until the season opener. Neither practiced Wednesday and both are in danger of missing the contest against the Bears.

The news should have Brisker and the rest of the Chicago secondary salivating, as QB Jordan Love prepares to make just the second start of his NFL career flanked by the youngest set of skill-position players in football.