Bears Rookie Working Out With Rams’ Aaron Donald: WATCH

Chicago Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker is already working out with one of the all-time greats.

Brisker was spotted doing drills and working out with Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald on May 14. DeWayne Brown, who runs 2/10ths Speed and Agility training in Pittsburgh, serves as the speed trainer for both Brisker and Donald. The fitness trainer posted the following videos on 2/10ths’ Instagram page:

Donald and Brisker are both Pittsburgh natives, and like several top athletes from the Western Pennsylvania area, both work and train with Brown.

Donald Is Ultimate Player for Young Defender to Learn From

The Rams pass rusher has been named a first-team All-Pro in each of the past seven seasons, also getting named NFL Defensive Player of the Year four times. Even if he’s only training with Donald in a small capacity, Brisker could stand to learn a great deal from the recent Super Bowl-winning defender.

If there’s one thing Donald, who turns 31 on May 23, knows how to do, it’s take care of his body. Over his eight seasons in the league, Donald has been the epitome of durability, missing just two games, playing in 127 out of a possible 129. They play different positions on defense, of course, but anything the young safety can glean from the dominant Rams rusher, including how he maintains his body, could be beneficial to Brisker’s game.

Their recent workout session with Brown wasn’t the first time Brisker and Donald have trained together. The veteran D-lineman also gave Brisker a lesson in speed-rush technique in June of 2020:

Perfecting my Craft, learning from the best in @AaronDonald97 🐐 https://t.co/tR7PDoet9I — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) June 22, 2020

Brisker Says He’s ‘Steal of the Draft’

Shortly after the Bears selected him in the second round (48th overall) of the draft this year, Brisker told Bears general manager Ryan Poles: “You just got the steel of the draft.”

"You just got the steal of the draft." 🗣️ @JaquanBrisker pic.twitter.com/aTj6AgkHTp — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 30, 2022

Brisker had a standout season last year at Penn State, starting 12 games, finishing with 63 tackles, six tackles for loss, two interceptions and five pass breakups. He allowed a 46.8 passer rating to QBs throwing his way in 2021, giving up one touchdown in 406 coverage snaps played, per Pro Football Focus.

The 6-foot-1, 199-pound safety has the confidence and determination required to succeed in the league, and according to his former position coach, his skill set is pretty unique, too.

“He has a unique skill set where if we really wanted to we could play him at corner. He’s got corner cover skills, but safety toughness, safety body, safety vision. I just think he got a unique skill set and whoever gets him at the next level is gonna really enjoy coaching him and having him on their team because he can do so many things,” Penn State safeties coach Anthony Poindexter told Audrey Snyder of The Athletic about Brisker.

It’s early in his career, but the young safety is already surrounding himself with some very impressive people. It won’t be long before we see how well his skill set translates to the NFL.

