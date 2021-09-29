Raiders Announce Signing of Much-Maligned Ex-Bears WR

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims is heading to the AFC.

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they were signing the fourth-year wideout to their practice squad via Twitter on September 29. The Bears selected Wims in the seventh round (224 overall) out of Georgia in the 2018 NFL draft, but after three seasons, released him this August.

In his three seasons with Chicago, the 27-year-old wide receiver played in 33 games, starting seven. He caught 28 passes on 56 targets for 266 yards and two touchdowns in that span. Wims saw his playing time go up his second season, when he played 46% of the team’s offensive snaps, up from 3% his rookie season.

But just when it looked like he may become a solid contributor on offense, he took a significant step back his third season. Wims saw his playing time decrease last year, playing 28% of the time on offense, and a few glaring blunders ultimately cost him his spot on the Bears’ roster.

Wims Will Be Remembered Best in Chicago for 2 Bad Moments

Wims has good size at 6’2” and 221 pounds, but he never quite developed into a solid threat. He was utilized by Chicago primarily in blocking situations, and while he was one of the better blocking WRs on the team, he had one of the more memorable — and detrimental — drops in recent memory — at least for Bears fans.

During the Bears’ 2020 Wild Card game against the New Orleans Saints, Wims was the beneficiary of one of the best throws of Mitch Trubisky’s career, a dime of a flea-flicker that would have put six points on the board and tied the game 7-7 had the extra point been made. Instead, this happened:

Even the Nickelodeon kids felt this Javon Wims drop pic.twitter.com/3K5U0RDydP — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) January 10, 2021

Wims is also remembered by Bears Nation for another gaffe against the Saints earlier last season. He was ejected and suspended by the league for two games for punching New Orleans’ defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the helmet:

What the hell is Javon Wims thinking here with a punch to the head?pic.twitter.com/bEWViPgjQ7 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 1, 2020

The above incidents certainly didn’t help his stock, and the Bears chose to move on from Wims before final roster cuts, and now, he’ll get a second chance in Las Vegas — who the Bears play Week 5.

Increased Competition at WR Also Led to Wims’ Departure

The Bears brought in a ton of wideouts this offseason to add competition, and that also contributed to their decision to part ways with Wims. The team signed veterans Damiere Byrd and Marquise Goodwin, and it also added Breshad Perriman, who has been inactive in every game so far. With Tarik Cohen on IR, the Bears signed Nsimba Webster to return kicks, which also took up a roster spot.

With preseason standout Rodney Adams outshining the best of the rest and Jon’Vea Johnson and rookie Dazz Newsome filling up spots on the practice squad, there wasn’t room left for Wims. The Bears also parted ways with former fourth-round pick Riley Ridley, as well. Unlike Wims, though, Ridley has yet to catch on with another team.

