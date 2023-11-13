Bears Priced NFC Contender Out of Potential Jaylon Johnson Trade: Report

The Chicago Bears had options for moving cornerback Jaylon Johnson at the league’s trade deadline last month, but the latest NFL trade rumors indicate they set their price tag “too high” for an interested NFC contender.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on November 12, the San Francisco 49ers called the Bears to check on Johnson’s “availability” ahead of the October 31 trade deadline. They also inquired about Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II and now-Bears defensive end Montez Sweat before the Washington Commanders traded him.

“The cost of all three players ultimately turned out to be too high for the 49ers,” Schefter wrote.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles did not hide the fact that he set a high asking price for his top cornerback ahead of the deadline. During his November 1 press conference, he said he had only planned to deal Johnson if the Bears stood to gain a high-end draft pick that would have given them a good chance of landing “another Jaylon Johnson.”

“Here’s the thing: I don’t want to lose Jaylon Johnson,” Poles said. “If I were to lose Jaylon Johnson, I would like to have a high percentage of hitting on another Jaylon Johnson, which to me is a late first and its an early second. So really simple there, that didn’t happen, so we are still open to getting a contract done.”

With no deal materializing for Johnson at the deadline, the Bears will retain their top cornerback for at least the remainder of the 2023 season. His four-year rookie contract expires at the start of the 2024 league year, though, meaning the Bears still have a decision to make — either to keep him or let him walk — about his future in Chicago.

Bears Have Multiple Ways to Retain Jaylon Johnson

The Bears appeared to be in a hard-to-salvage situation with Johnson at the deadline. As Poles explained, he and members of the Bears’ front office flew out to Los Angeles to meet with Johnson’s representation and negotiate a contract extension before the trade deadline. When they returned from the trip, Johnson requested a trade from the team.

From there, many — including Johnson himself — assumed the Bears would trade him. Instead, the Bears stood pat on their high price tag and, when no teams met their price, decided to keep their premier cornerback amid the best season of his four-year career. And because they did not trade him, the Bears still have a window to keep Johnson for the long term.

According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Johnson “does not plan to engage in contract extension talks” for the remainder of the 2023 season. Still, the Bears will have a few months between the end of the regular season and the start of the next league year to dive back into negotiations and work on closing the value gap between the two sides. Maybe the Bears are unwilling to move too far from their desired price point, but their minds might change if Johnson finishes 2023 in Pro Bowl and All-Pro conversations.

The Bears could also franchise tag Johnson for 2024. It might be difficult for the two sides to reach a long-term agreement if the Bears resort to such a measure, but it is an option Chicago can consider if they are adamant about keeping Johnson in the fold. According to Over the Cap, the projected cost of franchise-tagging a cornerback in 2024 is $19.475 million, a hefty number but one the Bears can certainly fit on their books.

Bears Remain Well-Stocked at Cornerback for 2024

The Bears have made it clear they plan on keeping Johnson in 2024, but they have done a good job building up the position group in case things do not go according to plans.

Poles has cashed in three draft picks on cornerbacks over his first two offseasons: He selected current slot cornerback Kyler Gordon with the first pick of his tenure, No. 39 overall. He then traded up to get Tyrique Stevenson at No. 56 in the second round of 2023 before circling back to the position in the fifth round and taking Terell Smith.

Can all three develop into reliable, long-term starters for the Bears? At this point, it is difficult to say with certainty, but each has demonstrated at least some level of promise.

The Bears have also put effort into developing talent they did not draft into depth for their cornerback room over the past two seasons. Josh Blackwell and Jaylon Jones, both undrafted in 2022, each played 16 games for the Bears as rookies and remain members of the 53-man roster as rotational cornerbacks. Greg Stroman Jr. also just returned to the practice squad after an active-roster stint in which he notched one interception, one sack, three pressures and eight defensive spots.

Again, none of them have played anywhere close to the level of Johnson, but the Bears have laid the foundation for a potential move away from Johnson if it comes to that. And if Johnson does move on, they still have the option of using their ample cap resources to add another veteran to the room during 2024 free agency.