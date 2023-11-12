Bears Breakout Star Dubbed ‘Most Likely’ to Change Teams

The Chicago Bears could be looking at a major shakeup in the secondary by the time the offseason rolls around.

Chicago has been in contract negotiations with cornerback Jaylon Johnson since the offseason, but to no avail. Legitimate trade talks swirled around Johnson ahead of the NFL trade deadline, though nothing ultimately materialized.

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report on Saturday, November 11, named Johnson among a handful of free agents most likely to change teams in 2024, contending further that Johnson has a better chance of playing elsewhere than any other name on the list.

“Shortly before the deadline, the Chicago Bears gave permission for Jaylon Johnson’s agent to explore a trade. It didn’t happen, but that’s clearly not a positive sign about his future in Chicago,” Kenyon wrote. “Among all these marquee players, Johnson seems the most likely candidate to sign elsewhere in free agency. Given that cornerback is practically a need for every NFL team, Johnson shouldn’t have a shortage of suitors, either.”