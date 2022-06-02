Bears Starter Has Telling Comments on Message Sent By HC Matt Eberflus

Jaylon Johnson isn’t happy about playing with the second team during OTAs, but the Chicago Bears cornerback is going to trust both his abilities coupled with the new regime’s plan.

In a June 1 appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Johnson spoke about playing in new head coach Matt Eberflus’ defense, and the third-year CB also discussed practicing with the second string after serving as a starter his first two years with the team.

When asked what former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator and first-year head coach Eberflus was bringing to the defense, Johnson spoke highly of his new coach and his defensive philosophy.

“Definitely hard-nosed, flying around to the ball, definitely a different culture that he’s implementing,” Johnson told Rome. “Really attacking and playing hard. Trying to cause turnovers just like the Colts have been doing these last couple of years. … I definitely get that vibe that we’re going to be attacking the ball and getting a lot of turnovers and causing havoc.”

Johnson also had a telling response when Rome asked him about lining up with the second team.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Johnson on Playing With 2nd String: ‘They Know What I Can Do’

A second-round pick for the Bears in 2020 (No. 50 overall), Johnson has started 28 out of a possible 33 games for Chicago over the last two seasons, amassing 90 total tackles (two for loss), 24 pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception, per Pro Football Reference. He has established himself as one of the team’s more promising young defenders, so it was surprising to see him practicing with the second unit during OTAs.

“I’m not going to say it didn’t bother me, but I mean, at the end of the day, it’s not anything that I’m going to give too much energy to,” Johnson said about playing alongside the second stringers.

“I feel like it’s one of those things where I know what I can do and, if I’m not mistaken, they know what I can do, as well. But I don’t Think it’s a matter of my ability. They have their reasons for why they do what they do. I mean — they’re the coaches. They’re running the team, so I’m not going to challenge that. But at the end of the day, I know what I can do. I know who I am right now, I know what I’m building to. The main thing is trying to get better with the reps that I get. Then just moving forward from there. But I don’t see it as a problem.”

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Johnson Is Handling Playing With 2s Well

While Eberflus said not to “read into that right now,” it was a clear message after the cornerback joined the team’s voluntary offseason workouts later than other defenders, as Adam Jahns reported in The Athletic.

Considering it was rookie second-rounder Kyler Gordon and 2020 fifth-rounder Kindle Vildor — who allowed opposing quarterbacks a passer rating of 136.6 in 472 coverage snaps last year, per PFF — playing with the 1s, it had to irk Johnson a bit, and he admitted as much. But the young defensive back also seems willing to do whatever he has to do to prove himself to his new head coach, and that’s a good thing.

Johnson told Rome his goal is to continue to hone his craft, while improving his game mentally and physically with consistency and longevity in mind.

“What separates guys in this league is being able to play at a high level over a long period of time and be able to be consistent,” Johnson said. “If you don’t work on your craft week in and week out, you’re not going to be able to be consistent — you’re gonna be out-matched. I never wanna be in a position where I can’t handle an opposing receiver.”

His third season is set to be a big one, but Johnson seems ready for the challenge.

READ NEXT: Former Bears Scout Gets Specific on Ex-Coach’s Mishandling of 2 Rookies