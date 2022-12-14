Former Bears Rookie Tackle Lands New Role With Packers

One of the first undrafted rookie free agents that Ryan Poles signed as general manager of the Chicago Bears has landed himself a new role with the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad.

According to the NFL’s official transaction wire for December 13, the Packers signed former Florida offensive tackle Jean Delance to their 16-man practice squad as they prepare for the final stretch of the 2022 regular season. The 24-year-old rookie played a limited number of snaps in two preseason games for the Bears earlier this year, but he was waived after the preseason finale with a non-football illness designation.

Delance has been back in good health since at least the middle of September when he started taking roster workouts again, looking for a new opportunity. He did spend about two weeks as a practice-squad piece for the Arizona Cardinals, but he was cut loose on November 22 and had been looking for a new job ever since.

Whether Delance sticks with the Packers will depend on a number of things both in and outside of his control, but it isn’t impossible given there could be questions in 2023 about their tackle positions. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari’s future is something the Packers have said they will have to consider when the offseason arrives, while Elgton Jenkins and Yosh Nijman are both set to become free agents. If Delance plays his cards right, he could compete for a backup spot on their roster next season.

Delance Originally Projected as a 5th-Round Pick

Delance might have only been a UDFA signing for the Bears, but it was expected he could go as high as the fourth or the fifth round coming into the 2022 NFL draft given that he established himself as a top-notch run-blocking force during his final season. He was a huge part of the Gators finishing with the 23rd-best rushing offense (208.8 yards per game) in the nation in 2021 and had refined aspects of his technique that were rare for someone of his size — at 6-foot-4 and 303 pounds.

Here’s what NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote about Delance in his pre-draft profile for NFL.com, projecting he would be taken off the board in the fifth round:

Three-year starter at right tackle who could see snaps inside for zone scheme offenses. Delance possesses unique length for his size and flashes the ability to weaponize it even though his timing and placement are still a work in progress. He’s a smooth athlete but plays with somewhat average instincts and will need technique work to reach his potential. Delance has Day 3 draft potential and could develop into a solid backup with upside.

Bears Have Long-Term Questions at Right Tackle

The Bears have just four more games left before their 2022 season reaches its ends, and there are still some questions they need to answer about the future of their offensive line, particularly at the right tackle spot. Larry Borom has effectively lost the job after getting benched due to his low quality of play, while veteran Riley Reiff is purely a gap player who likely won’t even return for the 2023 season. For the most part, that leaves just one quality candidate for the Bears to consider on the right side: Alex Leatherwood.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus wasn’t ready to name Leatherwood the team’s starter for their Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he looked good in his limited reps against the Packers prior to the bye week. Even if it is only an uptick from the 10 snaps he took in the previous game, it is worth seeing whether the former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick can develop into a quality piece for the Bears’ line.

If Leatherwood isn’t going to be a viable option for the future, though — or at least not starter material — then the Bears are going to have to prioritize the position in 2023 free agency or in the draft. There could be some good veterans available if either Jack Conklin or Mike McGlinchey are allowed to hit free agency, but the Bears will undoubtedly have a chance to pick a premium tackle in the draft (if they choose) with them currently projected to have the No. 3 overall pick.