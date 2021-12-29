Bears Fans, Analysts Boost GoFundMe Page After Beloved Reporter Dies of Cancer

Jeff Dickerson, a longtime ESPN reporter who covered the Chicago Bears, died of colon cancer at the age of 44. The network’s Kevin Seifert announced his death in an obituary on December 28.

Dickerson had covered the team since 2001, earning a reputation as one of the best in the business.

An extra layer of tragedy surrounds his passing, as Dickerson’s wife, Caitlin, died from melanoma in 2019 at 36 years of age. Their 11-year-old son, Parker, is now without both of his parents. Dickerson is survived by his son and his parents, George and Sandy Dickerson. A GoFundMe account was set up to ensure Parker has everything he needs, and within hours, the page’s goal of $100,000 was met.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Bears Twitter Responds to Dickerson’s Death

Parker Dickerson’s GoFundMe was set up by his aunt, Jen Hobin, with the hopes of eventually getting to $100,000 to fund his education, health and interests, which include a big love of sports. Within hours, fans, analysts and friends alike had pushed the page to over $160,000. It’s now pushing $200,000 and counting at the time of publication.

Dickerson’s death was met with some of the most heartfelt and meaningful remembrances to ever grace social media.

Many writers who worked the beat with Dickerson, including Adam Hoge of NBC Sports and Adam Jahns of The Athletic, penned emotional and personal tributes:

It's hard to put into words. I'll miss you, JD. Always. I just want everyone to know what a great guy he was. He was the best. pic.twitter.com/xUshkUrcT3 — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) December 29, 2021

The Bears also had a strong response to Dickerson’s passing.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to learn of the passing of our friend and colleague Jeff Dickerson,” the team said in statement released on social media.

“Always the consummate professional, JD took a great deal of pride in his coverage of the Bears for 20 years. He was a true professional and even better person. JD always was one of the first media members to arrive in the press box on gameday, with a hello and a smile that could brighten anyone’s day. He was one of a kind, and will truly be missed. On behalf of the entire Bears organization, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to Jeff’s 11-year-old son Parker and all of his family and friends who mourn his loss.”

Statement from the Chicago Bears on the passing of Jeff Dickerson: pic.twitter.com/tAr8nrXElQ — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 29, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Ex-Bears Kicker Robbie Gould Gave Tribute to Dickerson

Former Bears kicker Robbie Gould, who spent 11 seasons with the team from 2005-2015, got to know Dickerson well in that span, even co-hosting an ESPN 1000 show with him. Now with the San Francisco 49ers, Gould didn’t hide his emotion when remembering his friend.

“Today is a very sad day to lose a close friend, to lose a person I’ve looked up to as a mentor in the media world, especially in the Chicago market,” Gould told ESPN about Dickerson on December 28 in an appearance on 670 The Score. “And especially with what he went through the last 10 years with his wife and his own fight (with cancer) and taking on the single parenting life with his son, my heart aches for him. You look for a moment of asking yourself ‘Why?’ or ‘How could this happen to such a great person, husband, friend, father, and mentor to many people?’ He’s one of the strongest people I know.”

Gould revealed he had last spoken to Dickerson in hospice care on December 24.

“You’re going to see a lot of people come together and they’re going to laugh and shine some of that positive light on each other during a very difficult time,” Gould added. “He was loved and he will be missed.”

You can donate to Parker Dickerson’s GoFundMe page here.

READ NEXT: Justin Fields Injury Update: Will Bears QB Play Again This Season?