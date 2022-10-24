Trade Proposal Lands Bears Dynamic First-Round Playmaker

The Chicago Bears might have one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL at the moment, but general manager Ryan Poles could make a strong play to change that for the immediate and long-term future at the NFL trade deadline.

The Bears (2-4) have been the NFL’s worst passing offense through the first six games of the 2022 season by just about every metric. While they have a solid 7.6 yards per passing attempt, they have thrown at least 35 fewer passes than any other team in the league and have a league-low 839 passing yards, some of which is due to their inexperienced receivers struggling to get open on their routes.

Now, the Bears are in a tough spot with how they chose to construct their roster. They are understandably going all-in on their extensive rebuild with eyes and don’t want to give away valuable future assets to make a short-term fix, but the flaw with that plan is how it impacts quarterback Justin Fields and his development. Without proper receiving weapons and frontline protection, it is hard for the Bears to properly assess the quality of talent they have in the former No. 11 overall pick.

If the Denver Broncos are looking to become sellers at the trade deadline on November 1, though, there could be a playmaker out there who is too good for Poles to pass up.

Jerry Jeudy Could Give Bears ‘A Proven Commodity’

As miserable as the Bears’ current situation is heading into Week 7’s game against the Patriots, there are other teams out there — with far more roster investment — that are experiencing the same level of mediocrity throughout the first half of the 2022 season. The Broncos are a prime example, having dealt away a load of assets in the offseason to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson from Seattle but still stumbling to a 2-5 record through the first seven games of the season.

If the Broncos do become sellers, it is clear who one of the biggest trade targets will be. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Broncos have already received calls about the availability of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as the trade deadline nears. The former first-round pick hasn’t gotten off to the best start in 2022, but he could be an immediate sparkplug for an offense willing to make him their centerpiece.

Here’s why Justin Melo of The Draft Network believes Jeudy could present a “unique opportunity” for the Bears at the trade deadline.

Poles won’t be an aggressive buyer at the trade deadline as he continues rebuilding his Bears roster through upcoming drafts, but Jeudy represents a unique opportunity. Jeudy is a 23-year-old receiver whose arrow continues to point up. Jeudy could be a part of the Bears’ ascension. Parting with draft capital in exchange for a proven commodity such as Jeudy could prove to be fruitful for the Bears. Darnell Mooney hasn’t experienced the breakout campaign many believed he was destined for. Mooney has been a victim of the Bears’ non-existent passing attack. Pairing Mooney with Jeudy would give the Bears the respectable one-two punch at receiver they currently lack.

Other Possible WR Trade Options for the Bears?

Jeudy would be an enormous gain for whichever team acquired him if he did, in fact, get moved at the trade deadline. The No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 draft caught 114 passes for 1,709 yards over his first 33 career games, and while injuries have given him a little bit of trouble, it is widely believed that he has not yet come close to his ceiling.

That said, if the Bears are sniffing around the trade market on the possibility of adding a wide receiver, there could be several other names worth calling about.

Rapoport also mentioned that teams have called the Houston Texans about Brandin Cooks and the Pittsburgh Steelers about Chase Claypool in recent weeks. Cooks — who has been traded a few times before — has previously said he would not accept another trade because “if you don’t want me, you’re going to have to let me walk,” so it would come down to how he feels about playing in Chicago more than anything. As for Claypool, Rapoport added that he is “not expected” to be dealt at this point.

Another name for the Bears to check in on is Michael Pittman Jr. The 2020 second-round pick has started to bloom into a reliable No. 1 receiver for the Indianapolis Colts this season despite numerous other faults in their offense, eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards in 2021 and getting off to an even better pace through seven games of 2022. While that might not sound like a piece a team would want to trade away, the Colts just benched veteran quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of 2021 sixth-rounder Sam Ehlinger and could soon be turning an eye to 2023 — when Pittman will be in the final year of his rookie contract — for a fresh rebuild.

If the Colts are looking at another rebuild and want to stockpile assets to make another move at quarterback, Pittman could be the most valuable trade chip they have. Moving him would also make sense if they’ve assessed the rising receiver market and decided that Pittman will want too much money on his second NFL contract, which wouldn’t be as much of a problem for a flush-with-cash Bears team.