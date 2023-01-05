Bears Could Target ‘Extremely Talented’ WR in Trade: Analyst

The Chicago Bears could be forced to dig into the wide receiver trade market in 2023 if they hope to land a new No. 1 receiver for quarterback Justin Fields, and there just so happens to be a former first-round pick who was the topic of midseason trade discussions who could become available again: Jerry Jeudy.

The Bears are entering a rare offseason in which they have an absurd amount of cap space (more than $120 million) and are likely to own one of the top two overall picks in the 2023 NFL draft, depending on how the final week of the 2022 seasons plays out. They also have a boatload of roster needs they need to address, including overhauling both their offensive and defensive line and finding a true No. 1 receiver on offense.

Needless to say, Bears general manager Ryan Poles is going to have to explore just about every avenue made available to him in order to significantly improve the team for next season, which includes calling other teams on the verge of their own rebuilds about the possibility of trading for some of their most valuable players. In the case of the Denver Broncos, there might not be a playmaker more enticing than Jeudy.

Jeudy managed to hit career-high marks in both receptions (62) and touchdowns (six) in 2022 despite the Broncos struggling tremendously with new quarterback Russell Wilson under center. Denver is also going to have to start considering his long-term future with the team with his fifth-year option decision coming up in early May. If the Broncos decide a rebuild is in their near future, though, they may attempt to deal their young playmaker before having to decide and instead restock on some quality draft assets that they lost in the Wilson trade last offseason.

Pairing Jeudy & Fields Would Be ‘Instrumental’ for Bears

Jarrett Bailey of USA Today’s Bears Wire recently picked out Jeudy as one of four playmaking wide receivers the Bears could target in the offseason as they look for ways to surround Fields with more weapons. They already have Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool set to return as likely starters, but an ascending young playmaker like Jeudy could be the missing piece that helps their offense reach new heights in 2023.

Here’s what Bailey wrote in his December 30 article about Jeudy and the Bears:

There were rumors around the trade deadline that the Broncos would look to move either Courtland Sutton or Jeudy. Both have clearly been frustrated all season as the Broncos have put together one of the most disappointing seasons of all time. While it’s likely that both could be moved, the Bears should key in on Jeudy. He’s younger, his route-running is fantastic, and he can be utilized on the outside, which gives Chicago the ability to keep Chase Claypool in the slot and rotate Darnell Mooney between the Z and the slot. Jeudy was a first-round pick for a reason — he’s extremely talented. The lack of good quarterback play has largely held back a lot of what he can put on display. Pairing him with Fields would be instrumental for both parties.

Acquiring Jeudy Could Create Future Contract Issues

The Bears would be in a much better spot offensively if they could walk out of the 2023 offseason with Jerry Jeudy, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool as their starting trio of wide receivers. They already have Equanimeous St. Brown and Velus Jones Jr. due back to fill out depth roles and could easily make it a promising six-strong group if they used one of their mid-to-late-round picks on adding another rookie to the mix.

That said, even with a surplus of cap space in 2023, the Bears could quickly run into contract problems if they fill out their top three receiver spots with guys who are all going to be looking for new contracts at about the same time.

Mooney and Claypool are both heading into contract years with the Bears in 2023, and while neither is projected to chase top dollar on their next deals, the cost begins to add up when they add Jeudy to the equation. In this Jeudy-to-Chicago hypothetical, the Bears would have to decide between either picking up Jeudy’s fifth-year option — which Over the Cap projects to be valued at about $12.2 million for the 2024 season — or extending him to what could be a more expensive contract extension.

Maybe Poles is comfortable putting that level of investment into a trio of receivers, but it would be a major gamble to have three extension-chasing receivers all looking for new money in the same year while also having no leverage depth in place behind them.