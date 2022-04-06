Barstool Personality Takes Shot at Bears Owner Virginia Halas McCaskey

The same Barstool Sports personality who went after Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields in an unsolicited Twitter rant also took a shot at the team’s 99-year-old owner, Virginia Halas McCaskey.

In a viral video shared on his own Twitter page, the Barstool media personality and podcaster known as Jersey Jerry (his real name is Gerard Gilfone) blasted a “Chicago Bears quarterback” — who he later revealed to be 23-year-old Bears starter Justin Fields — for not being enthusiastic enough when Fields was asked by Gilfone to take a photo.

The exchange took place at the GT Sports Marketing event on April 2, according to Gilfone, and despite complaining about Fields’ reaction when asked for a picture, Fields was still agreeable enough to give him the photo op, as Gilfone shared also on Twitter:

“Still can’t get over the way I got treated today from a Bears QB,” Gilfone tweeted on April 2. “I won’t even say his name because that name means nothing. He’s lucky he got a picture with me.”

A few hours later, Gilfone took a shot at Bears fans and noted the “clock is ticking” for the 99-year-old owner of the franchise.

Jersey Jerry Takes Jab at Bears Nation, Team Matriarch

In his initial rant about Fields, Gilfone attacked the young QB’s character, while also chastising Bears fans for supporting him.

“You want to talk about a crumb-bum, scum-bum punk, you’re talking about the Chicago Bears quarterback — I won’t even say his name, because he’s that irrelevant to me, that name means nothing,” Gilfone said.

“Disrespectful, not humble at all. Asked him for a picture, I got a roll of the eyes and ‘Sure, I guess.’ Bottom of the barrel type of guy. For all you Bears fans out there, you guys should be ashamed of yourself (sic). You really, really should, to call this guy your quarterback. Just a bad guy all the way around.”

Still can’t get over the way I got treated today from a Bears QB. I won’t even say his name because that name means nothing. He’s lucky he got a picture with me. pic.twitter.com/xnqphXEWnL — Jersey Jerry (@Jerrythekid21) April 2, 2022

A few hours after he blasted Fields, Gilfone, who is a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers fan, went after Bears fans again while also taking a cheap shot at the 99-year-old Halas McCaskey, who recently recovered from a health issue.

“It’s laughable to see all these Bears fans come out today. These fans are the quickest in the nfl to turn on their players and coaches year after year. Can’t wait till week 8 to see them turn on ‘QB1’. Clocks ticking especially for Virginia,” he tweeted.

It’s laughable to see all these Bears fans come out today. These fans are the quickest in the nfl to turn on their players and coaches year after year. Can’t wait till week 8 to see them turn on “QB1”. Clocks ticking especially for Virginia ! Go win one for her ! @justnfields GFY — Jersey Jerry (@Jerrythekid21) April 3, 2022

Bears Twitter Responds to ‘Jersey Jerry’

Naturally, Bears Nation had a great deal to say about Gilfone’s comments, a few of which are NSFW, so heads up:

You are such a clout chasing loser lol — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) April 3, 2022

Many commented on the lack of tact and decorum in his comment about the team matriarch, specifically:

the classiest thing you can do when insulting an entire city for not being classy is to say the "clocks ticking" on a 99 year old woman… — Shawna Ohm (@ShawnaOhm) April 3, 2022

This asshole still lives at home with his mother (or at least did as of 2020) and this clip likely gives some insight into why he’s taking cheap shots at an elderly woman. What an absolute embarrassment of a human being. #mommyissueshttps://t.co/10XSLKKRFW https://t.co/Fe9pqP7nO5 — Corie (@TalkBearsToMe) April 3, 2022

Taking a shot at an innocent old lady classy.. pic.twitter.com/Zsh1BsrAX0 — Chubs82 (@BrandonLboog) April 3, 2022

Others pointed out Bears fans are the opposite of fairweather fans, as the team hasn’t won a Super Bowl since 1986, yet still fill the seats at Soldier Field regularly.

I mean we get frustrated with our team like everyone else but #Bears fans are one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports https://t.co/ON8mW8G5TK — Austin F (@PodGuyFuges) April 3, 2022

Many others just had fun with it:

This is legit you rn pic.twitter.com/q8DmUd9hbc — Hmmm (@BearsFa48541406) April 3, 2022

Bears fans may be divided about a great number of things, but one thing that seems to unite them is when someone — in this case a podcaster who was admittedly looking for attention — makes questionable comments about the 99-year-old team owner.

