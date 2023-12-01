Bears Named Top Landing Spot for Former Super Bowl Head Coach

The status of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus remains uncertain enough that the prospect of a splash hire is beginning to threaten his job security, at least in media circles.

Perhaps the biggest name tied to the franchise thus far is that of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. He turned around the blue-blood program, earning a spot in the College Football Playoffs in each of the past two seasons. The Wolverines are just a win over Iowa in the Big 10 Championship Game away from making that three CFP appearances in a row and would have their best chance to capture a title in 2023 as the likely No. 1 or No. 2 seed — depending on what happens in the SEC Championship Game between Alabama and undefeated Georgia.

However, after nine years in Ann Arbor and a sign-stealing scandal that has threatened to mar a potential championship run, Harbaugh may be on his way out of the collegiate ranks. If that’s the case, the former San Francisco 49ers head coach should have a handful of options to take the same job with a new professional franchise.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Friday, December 1, dubbed Chicago as Harbaugh’s top destination out of all his possible landing spots.

Bears Can Offer Jim Harbaugh Among Most Enticing of NFL Jobs Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported Wednesday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd that the Bears have discussed replacing Eberflus with Harbaugh. With that as his context, Knox laid out the case for Harbaugh as Chicago’s next lead man on the sidelines.

For starters, the cupboard isn’t as bare in Chicago as it is in places like Carolina and New England. The Bears have won only four games this season, but they have [several] foundational pieces. … With $63.5 million in projected 2024 cap space, Chicago can continue improving its roster in free agency. Secondly, Harbaugh began his NFL career with Chicago as a first-round draft pick in 1987. He was with the franchise for seven seasons, went 35-30 as the starter and made one playoff appearance. Lastly, Harbaugh could have options when it comes to the game’s most important position. While he once failed to become Chicago’s long-sought franchise quarterback, his experience coaching the position could help make up for it. The Bears have Justin Fields under contract for next year and can exercise a fifth-year team option to keep him through 2025. However, Chicago also currently owns the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, per Tankathon. Those options are likely to entice Harbaugh who has made a career out of coaching up the quarterback position.