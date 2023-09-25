Bears Legend Jim McMahon Offers 1-Word Criticism After Blowout

The Chicago Bears are playing so poorly through three games this season that even the franchise’s greatest legends are turning on the organization.

Jim McMahon took to social media on Sunday, September 24, following his old team’s 41-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Super Bowl-winning QB (1985) offered a concise message of disappointment and dismay at the Bears’ performance that afternoon.

Embarrassing — Jim McMahon (@JimMcMahon) September 24, 2023

“Embarrassing,” McMahon wrote.

And who could argue with him? The Bears trailed the Chiefs 34-0 at halftime and would have been held to just 3 points on the day save for a garbage-time touchdown pass to D.J. Moore late in the fourth quarter.

Matt Eberflus Shares Message Sent to Players Following Loss

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus spoke to reporters following the loss, sharing with the media his take on the game and the message he sent to the players in the locker room.

“Disappointing day for us and obviously we didn’t execute the way we wanted to for this particular game,” Eberflus said. “I just talked to the players in there, in the locker room. I talked to them about the ability to focus and the ability to fight for each other. And we’ve got to keep this thing tight in our locker room, that’s the most important thing. There’s going to be a lot of outside noise, as there always is in the NFL. We’ve played three games so far in this season, so if guys keep doing that individually and keep working then we’re going to have this thing cracked.”

Eberflus is now 3-17 during his tenure as Chicago’s head coach and calls for his firing that had already begun grew louder on Sunday. Reporters asked Eberflus what he felt the coaching staff was failing to accomplish after adding significant players on both sides of the football over the offseason.

“I would just say that everybody’s got t0 take a hard look at what they’re doing in terms of schemes we’re running,” Eberflus continued. “We’re charged to put our players in position to execute, and that’s what the coach does, and develop the players at the same time. And we’ve just got to do a better job. Then it’s also on the players because it is a partnership, both of us together. The execution, the product on the field is always player-angled.”

Chicago Bears Play 2 Winless Teams Over Next 3 Weeks

Eberflus went on to discuss the “opportunity” the Bears have over the next couple weeks, as the team is slated to play two games in 11 days. The first is at Solder Field on October 1 against the 0-3 Denver Broncos.

Chicago then travels to the nation’s capital for a Thursday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders. The Bears will follow that matchup with a home contest against the Minnesota Vikings, also 0-3, after 10 days of rest.

If Chicago is unable to win at least two of those games, the team’s 2023 campaign will be all but lost. Under that scenario, the Bears could become active sellers ahead of the league’s October 31 trade deadline and may begin considering a coaching change at the top of the organization.