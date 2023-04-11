Bears Named Best Fit for CB With ‘Immensely High Ceiling’

The Chicago Bears could very well end up trading down again from the No. 9 overall pick in this month’s 2023 NFL draft, and if they move back far enough, they could drop into the ideal range for taking one of the class’ top cornerbacks.

Should that happen, Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network believes Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. would be an undeniable fit for Matt Eberflus’ 4-3 defensive scheme.

“The Bears made their presence known at the Nittany Lions’ pro day with Porter as the main attraction in State College,” Fowler wrote on April 10. “A prospect with an immensely high ceiling, working opposite of Kyler Gordon could showcase one of the more exciting young corner tandems in the league. It was simply too easy at times for him at Penn State, and I expect him to have a heck of an NFL career.”

Porter will likely be a first-round selection on the opening night of the draft on April 27, and while the Bears have other needs at offensive tackle and defensive line, there would be logic in making a first-round investment in a premier cornerback if they moved back into the late teens or 20s over the draft order. ESPN’s Mel Kiper had Porter going No. 16 overall to the Washington Commanders in his most recent mock draft.

Are Bears Actually a Good Fit for Joey Porter Jr.?

Porter has all the makings of a first-round cornerback. He has outstanding length that allows him to be a fierce competitor in man coverage and possesses quick-twitch speed and reflexes that forced receivers to work harder to gain separation on him. For a team looking to play heavy press coverage, he could be a knockout selection.

The problem is the Bears are looking for another cornerback — either on the perimeter or in the slot — who is most comfortable in zone coverage. Eberflus’ defense still requires corners to be capable in man coverage, but Porter thrives more in winning his matchups with receivers than tracking the quarterback and making breaks on the ball. That’s not to say he wouldn’t be a good perimeter corner for the Bears, but it does put into question just how much of a scheme fit he actually is.

One good thing that is working in Porter’s favor is Jaquan Brisker, the Bears’ starting strong safety and a 2022 second-round pick. The two of them built up three years of chemistry playing together in the same Nittany Lions defense from 2019 to 2021, and if the Bears saw enough potential in Porter during their film study of Brisker last year, they might be compelled to circle back in the 2023 draft class. Bears general manager Ryan Poles was intrigued enough to be front row at Penn State’s pro day, where Porter was the primary attraction.

Bears Could Be Better Off Waiting for CB on Day 2

Poles said earlier in the 2023 offseason that he will always consider adding talent at the “premier positions” and specifically listed cornerback as one of those spots, but taking a cornerback in the first round? That might be a step too far for the talent-needy Bears.

The Bears got better in 2023 free agency, but they still have glaring needs on both their offensive and defensive lines. If they stay at No. 9 overall — and do not add any more picks before No. 53 overall in the second round — it would make far more sense for them to invest in either of those positions than to take a cornerback, even if both of the top guys — Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon and Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez — are still on the board. In all likelihood, it could take two of three picks before they are willing to start looking at additions to their secondary.

That said, there are some Day 2 cornerbacks who could make a lot of sense for the Bears. Kansas State standout Julius Brents is an excellent fit for the Bears scheme as a long-limbed zone corner who is good at being physical when asked to help out against the run. He can play the perimeter, function in the slot or even line up at safety, making him a good mix-and-match talent for the Bears to add to their undecided secondary.

Syracuse’s Garrett Williams might also appeal to Chicago’s interests at cornerback. He is another cornerback best suited to play in a heavy-zone defense and could potentially last until their first pick of the fourth round (No. 103 overall) if they get lucky. Even with Williams recovering from an ACL tear in October, he could be a steal of a pick.