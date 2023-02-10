Justin Fields to Reach Out to Aaron Rodgers in 2023 Offseason

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have the oldest rivalry in the history of the NFL, but that isn’t going to stop Bears quarterback Justin Fields from trying to learn as much as he can from one of their biggest rivals: Aaron Rodgers.

During a Super Bowl weekend interview with Sirius XM on February 10, Fields said he got Rodgers’ phone number from Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and plans on reaching out to the four-time MVP Packers quarterback in the 2023 offseason to pick his brain about playing the quarterback position in the NFL.

“I try to get guy’s opinions,” Fields told Sirius XM of learning from fellow NFL quarterbacks. “Our offensive coordinator, last year he was in Green Bay, so I reached out to him and grabbed Aaron’s number. So [I’m] just gonna reach out to him and really just old quarterbacks, like Cam Newton, just kind of picking their ears and stuff like that. And Coach [Matt Eberflus], he actually met Steve Young, so I’m excited to link up with him in the springtime, just get to talk to him about … different stuff about the quarterback position, so I’m very excited.”

Fields Could Learn A Lot From a 4-Time MVP Quarterback

While the internet is inevitably going to make a lot of jokes about ayahuasca and darkness retreats, Fields could genuinely learn a lot from picking Rodgers’ brain about the quarterback position ahead of his highly anticipated third season in Chicago.

Rodgers has been one of the best quarterbacks in the game over the course of his 15-season career as a starter and has firmly earned a place in the conversation as one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all-time, largely due to his unrivaled ability as a passer. If Fields can glean any wisdom from him that helps improve his pocket presence or become a better pure passer, it will be well worth ruffling fans’ rivalry feathers.

There is also the system aspect of it all. Rodgers was a big fan of Getsy during their three seasons together in Green Bay and likely has more knowledge about his system than any other person in the league, even though Nathaniel Hackett was also involved. Rodgers might have an insight or two that can help Fields find more natural footing in the system — or maybe even recognizes aspects of Fields’ game that he does not have and how it might be used to a more devastating effect.

Better Passing Will Be a Priority for Justin Fields in 2023

Fields proved he could be a dangerous offensive weapon during his second season with the Bears, punishing defenses that underestimated his ability to slip out of the pocket and break off for an incredible run downfield. Before he can solidify himself as their franchise quarterback, though, he needs to prove he can win games with his arm.

Make no mistake, the Bears will have an important part to play in unlocking Fields’ potential as a passer. They will need to build a sturdier offensive line and secure better receiving weapons for their arsenal to ensure other factors aren’t weighing Fields down, but making quick decisions, improving his accuracy on shorter routes, knowing when to hang in the pocket to allow his receivers time to get open … that will fall on Fields.

Fortunately, Fields will have a couple of new things going his way in the 2023 offseason. Unlike last year, his coaching staff will not be changing and he will be able to take a natural next step in his progression instead of having to hit the reset button, as was the case when he had to switch from Matt Nagy’s staff to Eberflus’ new one in 2022. He also now has a full season as a starter under his belt instead of being in a situation where he was splitting reps with veterans Andy Dalton and Nick Foles.

At the end of the day, Fields will still have to prove that he is who the Bears believe he can be, but the conditions are right for a Year 3 jump if he attacks the offseason hard.