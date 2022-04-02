New Details Emerge on Justin Fields’ Rookie Year: ‘He Was Really Pissed Off’

Justin Fields made his first NFL start when the Chicago Bears went to FirstEnergy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns Week 3 of the 2021 season.

What followed was one of the worst offensive displays in the NFL in recent memory. No, really. The Bears averaged a measly 1.1 yards per play in the 26-6 loss to the Browns, which was the second-fewest by any team this century, per CBS.

The Bears averaged 1.1 yards per play vs the Browns, the 2nd-fewest by any team in a game this century. pic.twitter.com/0oo2rvU99i — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 26, 2021

Chicago’s 47 yards of offense was also the team’s worst offensive output in 40 years, per USA Today.

Fields was sacked nine times in the lopsided loss, and he was running for his life all afternoon. The Browns had 21 pressures and 15 QB hits, and they lived in the backfield, surrendering just 1.1 yards per rush while netting eight tackles-for-loss. Myles Garrett had a franchise-record 4.5 sacks for Cleveland, while Fields had 68 yards passing on 6-of-20 attempts and 12 yards rushing.

According to the coach who has been working with Fields for over a decade, the Bears’ plan for that game specifically — or ultimately their lack of a plan at all — left the rookie quarterback “pissed off.”

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Fields Was ‘Really Pissed Off,’ His QB Trainer Says

In an appearance on the Parkins & Spiegel Show on April 1, Ron Veal, a QB trainer who has been working with Fields since the 23-year-old quarterback was in the sixth grade, had some revealing comments about Fields’ first start in Cleveland.

“I’m kind of glad I didn’t (go to the Browns game) because he took a beating that day,” Veal said. “But, yeah, it was kind of crazy and weird at the same time. Why would you leave those two (offensive tackles) with no help?”

The Bears — specifically former head coach Matt Nagy and ex-offensive coordinator Bill Lazor — were lambasted for their game plan for Fields, which featured a ton of five-man protection with a shoddy offensive line against a ridiculously tough Cleveland d-line. Fields, who is known for his mobility, didn’t see a play-action pass or a designed rollout called until the third quarter of that game.

• 5 Rushers Vs. 5 OL.

• Justin Fields snaps the ball at 8:44.

• 2 seconds later (8:42) only 1 Bears OL is still winning his assignment.

• This was the Browns 6th of 9 sacks.

• No RB/TE's to help with chip blocks. Clear lack of scheme where the talent was out matched. pic.twitter.com/oHWudkjsbF — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) September 26, 2021

Now, months later, we’re learning just how much Nagy’s inability to tweak the offense to Fields’ strengths — particularly for the Browns game — bothered the rookie QB at the time.

“I know he was a little pissed about it, but I didn’t get an explanation, and I really didn’t ask because I know he was in a situation where he was really pissed off about it.”

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

New Bears OC Luke Getsy Wants to Build Offense Around Fields

Fields finished his rookie campaign with a completion percentage just under 59%, throwing for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 12 games and 10 starts. He also had 420 rushing yards and two scores. Nagy and his coaching staff were relieved of their duties at season’s end, which could prove to be exactly what Fields needs to take the next step.

Per PFF, Fields had just 27 designed runs and 353 dropbacks last year — not ideal numbers for a player as mobile and accurate as he is.

New Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and his offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, have already stated they are committed to designing an offense built around Fields’ strengths.

“We’re gonna build this thing around this quarterback position,” Getsy said in February at his introductory press conference. “We want this thing to be ours,” Getsy added about the Bears’ new offense. “This isn’t gonna be somebody else’s or a copycat of somebody else’s. This is gonna be ours. We all have our experiences and we’re gonna put them together and we’re gonna build this thing together.”

That has to be music to Fields’ ears.

READ NEXT: Bears Coach Matt Eberflus Sends Strong Message to QB Justin Fields