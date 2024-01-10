Bears ‘Open’ to Keeping Justin Fields & Drafting QB With No. 1 Pick

The Chicago Bears are widely viewed as having two realistic paths forward at the quarterback position in 2024: either they can keep starter Justin Fields in place or use the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft to select a rookie replacement.

According to Bears general manager Ryan Poles, though, it is not completely out of the question that they could both keep Fields and draft a quarterback with the top pick.

During January 10’s end-of-season press conference, Poles said he and his staff are still evaluating what they want to do at the quarterback position, but he also emphasized the “unique” position they are in to have the No. 1 overall pick for a second straight year. They have a quarterback in Fields that Poles feels got “better” in 2023 and they also have the option to hand-select a new franchise quarterback who may better fit them.

When asked if there is “a world where you can draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick and keep Justin” on the roster, Poles simply said he is “wide open” to the possibilities.

“My brain has gone crazy all year, just about the million different scenarios, but I’m sure that’s one of them,” Poles said alongside Matt Eberflus on Wednesday at Halas Hall. “I’ll just stay very wide open with the different paths that we can go and, as we collect information, if that closes some of those pathways down, then we’ll move to the other ones, but I’m going to be wide open with this.”

Justin Fields & Caleb Williams for the Bears in 2024?

Poles says he is “wide open” to the different possibilities of what the Bears can do about the quarterback position during the 2024 offseason. He also comes from a Kansas City staff that drafted Patrick Mahomes at No. 10 overall in 2017 and effectively let him play behind veteran Alex Smith for his rookie season before rising to his current greatness.

Practically, though, it is hard to imagine Poles truly envisions a path forward where the Bears keep Justin Fields on the roster and have him compete with a No. 1 rookie.

Draft capital is a major motivator here. The trade value of Fields might be at an all-time high after showing signs of growth down the stretch of the 2023 season. The No. 1 pick would also draw quite a few bidders if the Bears opened up their phone lines and could net them an even larger return than last year’s exchange with the Carolina Panthers.

Either way, the Bears are going to want to get something in return for whichever piece — Fields or the No. 1 pick — is not going to advance their interests at quarterback. Fields might be able to return as high as a second-round pick while moving down from the No. 1 spot could yield numerous future first-round picks from the acquiring team.

Poles is also a general manager who touts culture above nearly everything else. It is one of the reasons why he has chosen to stand by Eberflus for another season despite a second straight losing season from him. There is something to be said for competition between quarterbacks, but bringing in a No. 1 rookie quarterback to compete with the current starter is something that could easily backfire and split the locker room.

Bears Seeking New OC Who Can ‘Adapt’ to Quarterback

The Bears are not going to reveal their plans for their quarterback position until they are ready to pull the trigger on a move. In fact, they are planning to use the uncertainty to their advantage in the coming weeks as they search for a new offensive coordinator.

The Bears officially fired Luke Getsy as their offensive coordinator on Wednesday along with a few other members of his staff, including quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko. And while that move felt bound to happen, it does raise questions about who they are going to hire and whether they are looking for someone who can tailor an offense to Justin Fields or instead build one around a top-level rookie quarterback.

Poles and Eberflus both agree: They want someone who can “adapt” regardless.

“I think the offensive coordinator — really, any good coach — knows how to adjust and adapt to the quarterback because you have injury, you have changes, and you see it through the course of the year,” Eberflus said Wednesday.

Poles especially likes the challenge it presents during the interview process in terms of getting candidates to think on their feet and adapt to quarterbacks with different skills.

“I love it,” Poles said. “‘What are you going to do for these four different types of quarterbacks?’ I want to hear that, and I think it’s really important to see the versatility and adaptability in their teaching and the way they implement a plan, scheme, adjust. I think it actually makes it pretty dynamic in terms of the interview process.”