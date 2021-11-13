Justin Fields Sends Strong Message on Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Justin Fields has a message for the Chicago Bears and their fans — and by extension, for the Green Bay Packers and their Cheesehead minions.

In an appearance on The Parkins & Spiegel Show on November 12, the rookie quarterback talked about the ups and downs of his first season in the league, and he was equal parts confident and candid. He admitted he’s driven by his detractors, and got specific about what has been motivating him lately.

“I just like proving people wrong. I like proving myself right,” Fields said. “My competitive spirit allows me to keep pushing and thriving to be great every day. … We’ve had a couple of rough games this year so just hearing from everybody’s mouth that talks bad about us, that’s just a little bit of motivation for myself and for my teammates.”

When the rookie signal-caller was asked about another potential motivator — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his recent comments about “owning” the Bears — Fields made an extremely bold promise.

Fields on Bears-Packers Rivalry: ‘It Will Be Back on Our Side’

The Packers lead the all-time series against the Bears, 102-95-6. It’s the oldest rivalry in the NFL, and Green Bay has absolutely dominated it in recent decades thanks to its quarterback play. The Bears have lost five straight against the Packers, and they haven’t won back-to-back games in the rivalry since 2007.

Most recently, of course, Rodgers and the Packers came into Soldier Field in mid-October and won yet again, 24-14, but not before the leader of the Pack reminded Bears fans how much he owned them.

When co-host Danny Parkins mentioned that specific moment to Fields while also casually noting Green Bay’s recent dominance, Fields gave a blunt yet pointed reply:

“Just know it will be back on our side very soon,” he said about the rivalry. “Sooner than later for sure.”

Fields Looks Like the Real Deal for Chicago

Bold declarations aside, the arrival of Fields gives Chicago its first real potential franchise quarterback candidate in a very long time. His improvement over the first half of the season has been steady, and it’s giving Bears fans hope. Through his first five games (Weeks 3-7), Fields had 746 yards passing, 106 yards rushing, two TDs and five interceptions. In his last two starts, he has 466 passing yards, 146 rushing yards, three total TDs and two interceptions.

He has also managed to do something impressive in recent weeks: He has won over the entire team, veterans and all.

“I think it’s just going out there every day in the facility, showing those guys that you care,” Fields said about being a 22-year-old responsible for leading established veterans like 39-year-old future Hall of Fame OL Jason Peters.

“Showing them how much the sport means to you, you know, just how much you want to win. So I think once they see that and once they see you making plays on the field, they really start believing you and trusting you more and more. That’s kind of been my plan and what I’ve been doing since I got there. Just trying to show my teammates, show my coaches how much I want to win and how great I want to be.”

