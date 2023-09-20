Bears QB Justin Fields Walks Back Criticism of Coaching Staff

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields appeared to be critical of the offensive coaching staff during his September 20 press conference when he indicated coaching was part of the reason he was overthinking things in Week 2’s loss.

“It could be coaching, I think,” Fields said Wednesday. “They’re doing their job when they’re giving me what to look at, but at the end of the day, I can’t be thinking about that when the game comes. I prepare myself throughout the week, and then when the game comes, it’s time to play free at that point. Just thinking less and playing more.”

A few hours later, Fields called a group of reporters over to his locker to clarify his comments, which he said people had taken “out of context” on social media.

“I love you guys and I get that you guys’ jobs are to get clicks, but when you take my quote out of context and when you just say that, if you paint the picture on the inside out, y’all are trying to split us up as a team,” Fields said, via CHGO Bears’ video.

“I’m not blaming anything on the coaches. I’m never going to blame anything on the coaches. I’m never going to blame anything on my teammates. Whatever happens in the game, I will take all the blame. I don’t care. If it’s a dropped pass, it should have been a [better] pass, put it on me. But never will you hear anything come out of my mouth where I blame it on somebody else in this organization, my teammates … I just wanted to clear it up and just know that I need to play better, that’s it. Point blank. That’s what I should have said in the first place, but I was trying to give y’all more details.”

Justin Fields Felt He Was ‘Kind of Robotic’ in Week 2

Fields is certainly entitled to say his comments were taken out of context after the first part of his quote — “The coaching, I think” — circulated without the rest of his words and gave the impression that he was blaming his offensive coaches for his rough play.

Even still, Fields admitted that he does not feel like he has been playing his game over the first two weeks of the season, something that at least partly falls on the coaches.

“I felt like I wasn’t necessarily playing my game,” Fields said Wednesday. “I felt like I was kind of robotic and just not playing like myself, so my goal this week is to just say F it and go out there and play football how I know how to play football. That includes thinking less and just going out there and playing off of instincts rather than so much info in my head, data in my head and just going out there and playing football.”

An overflow of information and data would make sense based on what the game tape has shown with Fields over the first two games. He has frequently hung onto the ball too long, resulting in him taking unnecessary sacks, and has looked slow when working through his reads on passing plays. As a result, the offense has struggled to get going.

The Bears have also been playing against some of Fields’ strengths, though. They have called more screen passes than designed runs (four) for him in the first two games and have rarely used play designs that take advantage of Fields’ mobility and roll him out of the pocket. In two games, he has completed just 40 of his 66 passes for 427 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

No doubt, there are issues that Fields needs to clean up, but coordinator Luke Getsy and the rest of the offensive coaches must also take ownership over their failings.