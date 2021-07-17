Details of Justin Fields’ Draft Day Phone Call to Top Rookie Revealed

Justin Fields and Micah Parsons have quite a unique bond. The rookie quarterback for the Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker have had a friendly rivalry going for years, punctuated most recently by several Big Ten showdowns when both were attending college at Ohio State and Penn State, respectively.

The friendship that Fields and his fellow rookies share is highlighted in a new documentary series available on YouTube: “Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL”, and it features several fun and candid moments between several young players.

Featuring Fields, Parsons, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and Carolina Panthers defensive back Jaycee Horn, the docuseries follows the four young men in the months leading up to this year’s NFL Draft, complete with footage of each of their respective Pro Days.

There are several revealing scenes, including one that showed Fields calling Pitts just before the draft began this year.

Fields & Parsons Have a Fun Banter

“Micah is definitely an extravert,” Fields said about Parsons in the docuseries. “When he has something to say, you’re definitely going to hear it from him. Very competitive guy. I think he just makes everyone around him better.”

The linebacker and quarterback had a friendly competition featured throughout the series, as well: Each thinks he is faster than the other.

“I think teams kind of know I’m fast — but they don’t really know how fast I am,” Fields said. He and Parsons had a wager this past season about who would run the faster 40-yard dash on their Pro Days, and the winner of that bet was revealed on the show.

With a few slight stumbles on each of his two 40-yard sprints hindering him, Fields lost his bet to Parsons, running a 4.44 to Parsons’ time of 4.39 seconds.

Pre-Draft Phone Call From Fields to Pitts Reveals Genuine Sportsmanship

The bond Fields shares with new Falcons tight end Pitts was also evident on draft day, when Fields took a moment to call Pitts to wish him luck on the day that would change both of their lives while shaping their futures.

“I just wanted to call you before we started, brother,” Fields told Pitts. “Good luck.”

The Bears rookie quarterback, who spent the night of the draft with his family, then asked to see which outfit the former Florida tight end was sporting on draft night, and Pitts, smiling, happily complied.

The mutual respect present among all four young players is evident, as is their friendly level of competition. It’s clear they’re all rooting for one another — unless they’re going to be playing each other on Sunday.

Fields is Well-Respected Among Rookies

“I’m the best quarterback in this draft. If I get a quarterback drafted over me, they just have to live with that decision, and I just hope I get to play that team,” Fields says in a scene filmed prior to the draft, before watching both Pitts and Horn, as well as three other quarterbacks, get selected before the Bears snatched him up with the 11th pick. A few surprising teams may have passed on him, but it’s clear his fellow rookies know what Fields brings to the table.

Horn called Fields “the most accurate quarterback in the draft.”

“I think he’s the best quarterback in the draft,” Pitts added.

Parsons was seen in the docuseries cheering Fields on after he was selected by the Bears, so it’s clear how well the new generation of players gets along. The future of the NFL seems to be in pretty good hands — and the Bears rookie QB is at the center of it all.

