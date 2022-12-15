Bears Make Final Call on Fields’ Status For Showdown With Eagles

The Chicago Bears know what their situation under center will be against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, but the running back and wide receiver positions are less certain.

Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun Times reported on Thursday, December 15, that quarterback Justin Fields has recovered from an illness that knocked him out of practice the day before and is expected to be ready to play this weekend.

Bears QB Justin Fields was full go for practice today after missing Wednesday with an illness. Should be good for Sunday vs. Eagles. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) December 15, 2022

“Bears QB Justin Fields was full go for practice today after missing Wednesday with an illness,” Lieser tweeted. “Should be good for Sunday vs. Eagles.”

Fields Suffered Serious Injury in Bears’ Loss to Atlanta Falcons

Fields, who has been a historic rusher from the quarterback position in just his second year in the NFL, was hampered earlier this season by a shoulder injury.

The Atlanta Falcons sacked Fields a total of four times in Week 11, eventually knocking him out of the game with a separated shoulder. The QB sat out the following contest, though returned in Week 13 when the Bears hosted the Green Bay Packers.

Chicago finally reached its bye week last weekend, allowing Fields an extra seven days to heal from the rigors of the season. The illness striking when it did felt like a stroke of bad luck for the quarterback, though Fields has responded well enough to get back to practice after just a one-day absence. The precise nature of his sickness was never defined publicly.

Whether Fields playing on Sunday is the best outcome for the Bears organization and fans is up for debate. Chicago currently occupies the No. 3 spot in the 2023 NFL Draft and has its eyes on Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. While Anderson is expected to be there for the Bears if they land the third, or even the fourth, overall pick, that still isn’t the ideal situation.

Should Chicago finish the year as the second-worst team in football, they may have an opportunity to pick up a serious draft haul by trading down just a spot or two because of the hype surrounding this year’s quarterback class and the need of several teams at that position.

Playing Fields isn’t the best way to accomplish that goal for a Bears team that has already been eliminated from playoff contention. However, Chicago’s strategy has remained consistent and Fields will get the start Sunday assuming he doesn’t suffer any unexpected setbacks.

Bears, Fields May be Down 2 Playmakers Against Eagles

Also on Thursday, Adam Hoge of CHGO Sports reported that running back David Montgomery had come down with an illness, knocking him out of practice and bringing his status against the Eagles into question. It was not clear whether Montgomery’s affliction was the same that affected Fields.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool missed practice as well, as he continues to deal with a knee injury.

Justin Fields (illness) was back at practice today, but David Montgomery now has an illness and did not practice. Chase Claypool (knee) still DNP. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 15, 2022

“Justin Fields (illness) was back at practice today, but David Montgomery now has an illness and did not practice,” Hoge tweeted. “Chase Claypool (knee) still DNP.”

Montgomery has started every game for the Bears this season, racking up 641 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 160 carries. He has also caught 25 passes for 244 receiving yards.

Claypool has yet to miss time since the Bears traded with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire him. The third-year receiver has been able to amass just 111 yards on 12 receptions during his five-game stint in Chicago, per Pro Football Reference, despite earning three consecutive starts over the last three games.