Bears Justin Fields Sends Warning to NFL Over Late Hits

The Chicago Bears and their quarterback Justin Fields aren’t getting the respect they deserve — not from pundits, not from opponents and not from the NFL itself.

Fields on Tuesday, December 20, specifically referenced late hits and the lack of calls he’s receiving from referees as a second-year quarterback who frequently likes to take off and run.

Justin Fields addresses the media on Tuesday at Halas Hall.

“It’s just been too many times where I have slid and gotten hit too late and I don’t get any flags,” Fields told reporters. “I’m going to be on the refs just looking for a call. When I think it’s a flag, I’m going to ask the ref. On Sunday, he said he didn’t think it was a foul. I’m just going to be begging for those calls and hope that I get one in the near future.”