Justin Fields, Bears WR Showing Major Chemistry in Viral Video

All aboard the official Justin Fields hype train.

The rookie quarterback for the Chicago Bears is already putting in tons of work to prepare for his first year in the NFL, both mentally and physically, and now the hype videos are coming.

Fields impressed virtually everyone in attendance for rookie minicamps, but those lasted just a few short days, and access was limited. Bears fans can still get a glimpse of their new quarterback in action, though, courtesy of a video shared by photographer Simeon Kelly on his Instagram page. It’s just over two minutes long, but that’s long enough to see Fields’ quick release and Marquise Goodwin’s crisp routes.

Fields Already Getting to Know His Receivers

In the video shared by Kelly, Fields is seen throwing to new Bears wideout Marquise Goodwin, who he has been working out with in his spare time this offseason. The two seem to be developing a nice rapport, and their chemistry obvious — and is only going to get better. You can watch the video of their workout below:

Fields has left quite the impression on head coach Matt Nagy in the short period of time he has been with the team. The Bears coach has already praised both his new quarterback’s physical skills, as well as his football IQ.

“I think it’s one of his greatest strengths that he has — being able to have that accurate deep ball,” Nagy said during rookie minicamps, before lauding his intelligence. “Justin a very bright kid. He’s football smart. He understands X’s and O’s and then he also does a great job at understanding post-snap vision. That’s so crucial in this game is being able to recognize that.”

Fields Has Been Putting in Work Off the Field, Too

The 22-year-old quarterback has also been working diligently to learn and understand Nagy’s playbook, and he recently shared one way he has been teaching himself new plays. “It’s constantly looking it over and making flash cards and stuff like that,” Fields said. “Just good old-fashioned flashcards. I use the flash cards for our formations. I draw our formations up on the flashcards and just go through it.”

The young signal-caller says he’s confident he’ll be ready to go when the season begins. “As time goes along, I’ll be getting more used to the playbook. I’ll eventually know it like the back of my hand. It’s just gonna come with time,” Fields said.

“I’m not oblivious,” he added. “I know I’m not gonna come out here and, you know, be mistake-free. Mistakes are gonna happen as a rookie. It’s just learning from those mistakes and getting better each and every day. … I’ve been kind of in the spotlight since high school. So, I kind of feel like I’m made for this. I’m built for this. It’s nothing new to me. I’m just going to continue to work hard and get better.”

So far, so good.

