Justin Fields Makes Official Debut in Chicago Bears Uniform: [LOOK]

The Chicago Bears have a new No. 1.

The team dropped the first official, non-photoshopped image of Justin Fields in a Bears jersey on Twitter, and it’s everything fans hoped it would be:

Justin Fields in his Bears uniform and No. 1 jersey (via @ChicagoBears) pic.twitter.com/FmSIPFnKHD — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) June 15, 2021

The team also shared photos of presumed starter Andy Dalton and rookie offensive lineman Teven Jenkins donning their Bears jerseys for the first time, along with several returning veteran players sporting theirs:

With the team’s three-day veteran minicamp beginning on June 15, Fields and Dalton will get their first opportunity to throw to star wideout Allen Robinson, who is attending voluntary camp despite still wanting — and not getting — a long-term deal.

Fields & Dalton Working Well Together So Far

When speaking to the media on June 9, Bears head coach Matt Nagy, Fields has been eager to learn everything thrown his way.

“What he does is he sits back there with (Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo) Flip when Andy is running the show, and he’s back there repeating every word,” Nagy explained. “He’s flipping it and he’s going through in his mind how to call the play — like he’s in the huddle. The big part of that is getting the right personnel, understanding the formations, where’s the ball is at, if it’s on the left hash, right hash, middle of the field, first wide vision. So he’s going through all of that. I thought today he had a real good day of seeing that. I thought he spun the ball well.”

For his part, the Red Rifle has embraced the role of mentor.

“Right now, for him, it’s all new. First time getting in an NFL offense. I’m trying to give him advice on certain things, how I would view certain plays, what I’d do with my eyes on certain things, different things that come with experience. Obviously, I’m going into Year 11. I’ve had a lot of ball. For me, I’m just trying to help him out a much as I can,” Dalton said earlier this month about working with the rookie.

Nagy: ‘Justin’s Going to Be Justin’

Before coming to Chicago to coach the Bears, Nagy, of course, served as the offensive coordinator for Andy Reid in Kansas City, and was part of the group that selected Patrick Mahomes in the first round of the 2017 draft. Mahomes sat his rookie season behind veteran Alex Smith, and Nagy plans to emulate that situation — if he can — in Chicago. It’s going according to plan so far, he says.

“For Justin, he’s just got to see like when Andy, Andy’s cadence. What he’s doing with his voice inflection, the way he says ‘White 80’ vs. the way Justin says it at the line of scrimmage, like little things, and then of course how to handle teammates. Teammates all react in different ways. How do you grab a guy? And so there’s a lot of intangibles that a quarterback has. Justin’s going to be Justin, no doubt about it. And Andy’s going to be Andy. But they’re going to learn from each other,” Nagy said, adding:

“I think right now just the little things that I’m seeing in the meeting room and out here at practice, it really does remind me of prior experiences that I’ve been a part of.”

