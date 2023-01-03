Bears Backtrack on Plans for Justin Fields in Vikings Matchup

The Chicago Bears have said multiple times over the final weeks of the 2022 season that they plan to keep playing quarterback Justin Fields so long as he is healthy, but it sounds as though they could be adjusting that philosophy for the regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

After Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that Fields would be playing against the Vikings in Week 18, but he backtracked a bit the following day and clarified that he and general manager Ryan Poles are having “ongoing” conversations about which key players — including Fields — could potentially sit out the season finale in the interest of preserving their health for the offseason.

“We’re working on that, on everybody, including Justin. We’re gonna visit with Ryan, the rest of the coaching staff,” Eberflus told reporters on Monday, January 2. “The health of the football team, the entire health of the team to me is … where we were two weeks ago is different than where we are now, so I think it’s important that we evaluate that.”

The Bears (3-13) will host the Vikings (12-4) at Soldier Field at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8, in their final game of the 2022 regular season.

Bears Recognize Fields’ NFL Record Chase is ‘Important’

Now, Eberflus did say again that Fields would play if he was healthy, but there are certain risks the Bears have to consider when deciding whether to play their franchise quarterback in a game that will only have an impact on where they pick inside the top four of the 2023 NFL draft. For instance, if Fields played and suffered a significant injury, it could have a massively negative impact on their team-building plans for 2023.

At the same time, Fields is chasing Lamar Jackson’s 2019 NFL record for the most single-season rushing yards by a quarterback (1,206) and needs just 64 more yards to break it after putting up 132 rushing yards in the loss to the Lions last week. Even if an individual record does little move the need for the Bears, Eberflus still acknowledged that Fields’ shot at breaking it is still an important factor in their decision-making.

“Yep, that’s important,” Eberflus said about the record. “That’s an important factor, but it’s not an end-all, be-all. Certainly, the health of our team is the most important thing.”

One approach the Bears could take is allowing Fields to play the first half against the Vikings in hopes that he will be able to break off a huge run and obtain the record before halftime. After all, he did have 105 rushing yards after just two drives against the Lions in Week 17, but the Vikings have a sturdier defense and are coming off a brutal blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers with the No. 2 playoff seed still in reach. Even as dynamic as Fields is as a runner, there are no guarantees one half would be enough.

Which Other Players Might Bears Consider Benching?

QB1 isn’t the only player the Bears have to consider shutting down for the final game of the 2022 season. There are a few other veterans who would make sense to move to the bench either for health reasons or to simply allow younger players behind them a chance to show what they might be able to bring to the team for the 2023 season.

David Montgomery could be someone in line to sit out of the finale. While injuries have not been a problem for him since early in the 2022 season, he is due to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 and could be moving on if Chicago decides not to sign him to a contract extension. In that case, it might be more beneficial for both sides if Montgomery rests so that he can preserve his health for free agency and the Bears can better size up Khalil Herbert and Trestan Ebner — who are both on rookie contracts.

The receiver position could be examined in a similar way. Byron Pringle, N’Keal Harry, Dante Pettis and Equanimeous St. Brown are all set to become free agents in 2023, and the Bears are almost certainly not interested in bringing all of them back on new deals. The finale would give them an opportunity to test the ones they are on the fence about and rest the ones they do not expect to have back next year. It could also be a chance to feed a heavier workload to Chase Claypool and Velus Jones Jr., both of whom will be back for the 2023 season and looking to take on bigger roles.

Other guys who might see an uptick in reps for the finale include: rookie safety Elijah Hicks (playing behind DeAndre Houston-Carson), offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (either at right tackle or right guard) and cornerbacks Breon Borders and Michael Ojemudia (both late-season additions who could be retained for 2023).